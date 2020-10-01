MSO Nails Exquisite Strata and Visual Carbon Fiber Themes for McLaren 765LT

It is obvious that seeing a McLaren – no matter the model – is always an interesting experience, mainly because you never know what the Woking-based experts have cooked up from their high-performance machine recipe book. But how about when they bring in the chefs from MSO for a raft of bespoke upgrades?
The latest novelty from the brand comes in the form of the recently announced final performance specifications for the 765LT, with the company also revealing that first customer cars are now being produced to meet the sold-out order book for the 2020 model year. By the way, there’s a total of just 765 examples for the series, and nothing more.
So, without further ado, we can share that McLaren’s 765LT – the hardcore representative of the current Super Series – will come out of the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK, sprinting to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than three seconds. 2.7 to 60 mph, and 2.8 seconds to 100 kph, to be more precise.
The 124 mph (200 kph) marker will be reached in exactly seven seconds (0.2s faster than initially anticipated). For the quarter mile (400 meters) aficionados, McLaren touts similarly better specs, with a time of just 9.9 seconds.
But, even more importantly, the company has also shared images and details of the first McLaren Special Operations (MSO) versions. These include the highly complex (in terms of painting) Strata and GEOHEX themes, as well as a demonstration unit wearing a full Visual Carbon Fiber (VCF) body entirely draped in Clear Gloss carbon fiber.
While the latter is a menacingly black and serious performance machine, the Strata theme drops social media jaws with its unique paint combination that mixes the base Azores orange hue with touches of Memphis Red and Cherry black.
