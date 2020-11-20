2022 Subaru BRZ "Rally Edition" Looks Like a WRC Celica on Lifted Suspension

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ is perfectly happy with being a normal, affordable sports coupe. People are already thinking about buying one and converting it into something else, usually a widebody JDM race with a big wing. However, we also want to examine the possibility of a BRZ rally car for the road.
Many rally cars are based on popular hatchbacks. But that's only because automakers wanted to turn motorsport success into sales. We believe that Subaru is plotting a return to the WRC, which would happen in about a year and is said to be based around a bespoke homologation car, kind of like Toyota's GR Yaris.
But what if the BRZ got used instead? This rendering by wb.artist20 uses the 2022 sports coupe as a base for an all-terrain race car. It's got a bunch of mods that include lifted suspension and some chunky tires wrapped around trademark golden wheels. The STI theme is present in elements like the large rear wing and the hood scoop.
Right now, the BRZ doesn't need a scoop. Its new 2.4-liter flat-four engine may be the same displacement as the one in the Ascent, but it doesn't have a turbocharger for extra power. That's because the Ascent has a bottom-mounted turbo, which would mean the engine would have to sit higher in a turbocharged sports car, ruining the handling.
This doesn't mean people won't find ways to put a big turbo in their personal cars. And we wonder if anybody is also thinking of suspension lifts. It would be very different and cool, not to mention a connection to the glorious past.
If we're honest, the lifted BRZ looks even better than Richard Burns' Safari 2000 Subaru WRC car, which probably inspired this rendering. There might also be a hint of Toyota Celica GT-Four in here. We'd still buy a 22B over any brand new Subaru, but the "rally spec" idea has some undeniable potential.
