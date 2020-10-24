Honda STI2000 Is the Turbocharged Roadster of Our Dreams

Fitting the front end of the Subaru Impreza WRX STI on the Honda S2000, which is what happens in this rendering, might do more than deliver some giggles. So, let's take a bit of time to zoom in on the matter.
To start with, the Japanese go-fast machines shown here (pixel tip to Car Front Swaps for the work) share an era, since the S2K was built between 1999 and 2009, while the Bugeye STI we have here, which is considered one of the best models in the history of the badge, came to the world as a 2006 facelift.
Both the Scooby and the H are still regarded as delivering some of the best driving experiences of the modern era and that's without adding the relatively reasonable pricing of the rally-bred sedan and the open-top sportscar.
Alas, the STI is the only one of the two that lives on (more on this below), while Honda has only delivered small nods to the iconic roadster - we're talking about the S2000 20th Anniversary Prototype showcased earlier this year at the Tokyo Auto Salon (ah, the times before events had to be cancelled due to the global health crisis). A decade after the high-revving, naturally aspirated toy was discontinued, the said show car introduced a series of accesories that owners can actually get for their vehicles.
And, given the current trends of the market, perhaps the greatest chances of Honda reviving the S2000 involve using the nameplate for a future electric sportscar. This could land battery technology advances, reducing the current weight drawback, a move that's expected to take place in the second half of the current decade.
Returning to the Subaru side of the story, a new generation of the WRX is expected to make its debut in 2021, coming to the US market as a 2022 model, while the STI incarnation will trail it by about a year.
On the tech front, the automaker's 2.4-liter direct-injected, turbocharged FA24 Boxer should provide motivation, with this rumored to be taken up to 400 ponies. And, while exterior dimensions aren't expected to to increase by a hefty margin, the cabin will be more accomodating.
