2022 Subaru BRZ Cabrio Imagined, Looks the Perfect Miata Rival

More on this:

After weeks of teasers, Subaru just unveiled the all-new BRZ , and it's safe to say people are excited about it. They're finally giving us more power from a bigger engine. So it is wrong to wonder what else could be added to this sports coupe? 1 photo



Without trying to bash the BRZ, we'll mention that the older generation didn't get the same attention as its Toyota counterpart, even though the two are virtually identical. So with this generation, Subaru is making it look aggressive right out of the box, perhaps hoping that it will attract more weekend builders.



Interestingly, when you take the roof off the 2022 Subaru BRZ, as artist



So what are the chances of Subaru approving a car like this for production? We'd say they're pretty low, but Toyota did make a prototype. If we remember correctly, the FT-86 Open got shown at a Tokyo show and made its global debut at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. Even though the public response was positive, they decided against it.



