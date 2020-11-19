2022 Subaru BRZ Aston Martin Clone Rendering Looks Surprising

One day after the release of the 2022 Subaru BRZ, we've seen all sorts of social media comments on the design of the compact sportscar, but one pattern caught our eye in particular: the remarks linking the design of the newcomer to those of go-fast machines from Aston Martin or Acura (think: NSX). So, how about joining those you can't beat? This is precisely what the rendering we have here does.
To be more precise, the pixel work portrays the second generation of the BRZ as an Aston Martin. As such, the front end of the Japanese sportscar has been pixel-placed onto the body of the DB11 grand tourer. And while we can talk about the same direction for the posterior, digital label Car Front Swaps, which is responsible for the visual stunt, decided to go beyond the work required by its name for this piece.
Meanwhile in the real world, a proper comparison involving the 2022 BRZ would have to include the Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Both toys see their naturally aspirated, four-cylinder engines sending the power to the rear axle via six-speed manuals (automatics are offered as options) in packages that cater to a car aficionado's traditional needs. And they do so without breaking the bank: the 2020 Miata kicks off at $27,525 and while the pricing of the 2022 BRZ hasn't been announced yet, this should sit around the $30,000 mark.
Sure, the 2.4-liter boxer of the Scooby is more powerful than the MX-5's 2.0-liter inline-four (think: 228 hp and 184 lb-ft vs. 181 hp and 151 lb-ft). But the Mazda is some 470 lbs lighter than the Subaru, with the latter tipping the scales at a still-pleasing 2,815 lbs (this is the curb weight).
Alas, while Americans can enjoy both, the BRZ won't battle the Miata on the Old Continent, with Subaru following the footsteps of Nissan (think: 400Z) here.
Of course, a full comparo would still require some waiting, since Toyota has yet to unveil its part of the deal with Subaru, namely the successor to the 86.
Meanwhile in the real world, a proper comparison involving the 2022 BRZ would have to include the Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Both toys see their naturally aspirated, four-cylinder engines sending the power to the rear axle via six-speed manuals (automatics are offered as options) in packages that cater to a car aficionado's traditional needs. And they do so without breaking the bank: the 2020 Miata kicks off at $27,525 and while the pricing of the 2022 BRZ hasn't been announced yet, this should sit around the $30,000 mark.
Sure, the 2.4-liter boxer of the Scooby is more powerful than the MX-5's 2.0-liter inline-four (think: 228 hp and 184 lb-ft vs. 181 hp and 151 lb-ft). But the Mazda is some 470 lbs lighter than the Subaru, with the latter tipping the scales at a still-pleasing 2,815 lbs (this is the curb weight).
Alas, while Americans can enjoy both, the BRZ won't battle the Miata on the Old Continent, with Subaru following the footsteps of Nissan (think: 400Z) here.
Of course, a full comparo would still require some waiting, since Toyota has yet to unveil its part of the deal with Subaru, namely the successor to the 86.