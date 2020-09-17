The 2022 Nissan 400Z Is Not Coming to Europe or the United Kingdom

How many years has it been since Nissan rolled out the 370Z? “A lot” would be the most obvious answer, but factually speaking, the Japanese sports car was unveiled in Los Angeles in 2008. In the next 20 months, however, we will be treated to a replacement. “We” may not be the right word, though.
You see, Nissan has confirmed to Car Dealer Magazine that Europe and the United Kingdom will not receive the 400Z. Care to guess why?
“A shrinking European sports car market and specific regulations on emissions” are the reasons you’re looking for, and despite the boos and hisses resulting from this statement, Nissan is in the right. Do you know how many units of the 370Z are sold in the Old Continent? 562 last year, thank you!
2019 has also marked the third-lowest annual sales volume in a few decades for the small sports car segment on the Old Continent, including the UK. The 370Z, for example, dropped 20 percent compared to the previous year.
As for the emissions regulations that Nissan invoked, the European Union will enforce a 95-gram fleet average target for CO2 emissions per kilometer in 2021. Anything over that will be fined by 95 euros times the number of vehicles the automaker sells that year. In other words, the 400Z is not long for this part of the world without electric assistance or an all-electric option.
“Some electrification” may roll out later on in the sports car’s life cycle according to Ivan Espinosa, the vice prez of global product strategy at Nissan. He didn’t go into the finer details, but it’s not hard to imagine that the powertrain will be heavily influenced by the Q60 Project Black S Concept.
The sinister-looking coupe features a 3.0-liter V6 with two snails – just like the 400Z – and no fewer than three electric motor-generator units for a combined output of 563 horsepower. Each turbocharger is augmented by MGU-H while the engine boasts MGU-K, two technologies derived from Formula 1.
