2022 Subaru BRZ Won't Be Sold in Europe

Developed in collaboration with Toyota, the BRZ is largely unchanged mechanically and aesthetically since 2012 when the first example of the breed rolled off the assembly line in Japan. The second generation – due on November 18th – will differ in both regards and in terms of market availability as well.
A spokesperson confirmed to British publication Autocar the BRZ “will be a U.S.-only model. There are no plans to launch it in Europe.” If this sounds eerily familiar to you, that’s because Nissan did it too with the 400Z.
The truth of the matter is, the sports car segment is on a downward spiral pretty much everyone in the world. The big money comes from utility vehicles and trucks, which is why the Ford Motor Company has trimmed the U.S. passenger car lineup to only two models: the Fusion and Mustang.
Toyota has yet to confirm if the GR 86 – the replacement of the GT 86 – will be available globally. Toyota finds itself in a better position than Subaru as far as carbon-dioxide emissions are concerned, though. CO2 output is what raised the pricing of the BRZ by 15% in Europe at the beginning of the year, and that says a lot about the feasibility of sports cars in this part of the world.
A significantly larger front grille differentiates the all-new model from the first generation, and the BRZ has also gained a more sculpted hood and more modern signature lighting. Although Subaru has yet to confirm this information, it is believed the four-cylinder engine has grown by 400 cc.
The free-breathing motor is based on the turbocharged FA24 of the Ascent, and when paired to the six-speed manual, the 2.4-liter boxer is estimated to pump out 217 horsepower and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) of torque. There’s no denying a torque-converter automatic option is also in the pipeline.
As far as pricing is concerned, Subaru is likely to ramp up the MSRP of the BRZ to reflect the changes brought by the all-new model. Not by a lot, though, because U.S. customers already have more affordable alternatives that include the EcoBoost-powered Ford Mustang. At the present moment, the entry-level specification is listed at $28,845 excluding destination charge.
