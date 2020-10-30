2021 Subaru Levorg Wagon With STI Spec Gets Detailed Walkaround in Japan

"Golden Arrow" Yacht Has its Own Branded Car, Is Equipped for a Billionaire

Some older JDM cars are cool because they're weird, too small, ugly, or quirky. However, the 2021 Subaru Levorg is stunning, yet isn't offered anywhere else. 7 photos



Thanks to angular headlights and a hexagonal grille, the Levorg resembles a concept car, one they showed a year ago. However, the subject of this walkaround video shot in Japan is showing an interesting spec, namely the STI Sport EX trim level with STI Performance accessories.



STI Sport EX is just the name of the top trim level with all the bells and whistles. It's equipped with larger wheels, extra aero elements, an STI-specific grille, and sporty touches throughout the interior.



Unfortunately, this doesn't come with a performance engine, at least not yet. Under the hood of all 2021 Levorg wagons is a new 1.8-liter turbocharged flat-four which produces 174 hp (177 PS) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque between 1,600 and 3,600rpm. It's hooked up to a new CVT gearbox and permanent AWD .



We know that the new



The Levorg is by no means the first Subaru wagon, but this new one doesn't feel like it's related to anything else they currently sell. That's because this is actually a preview for the next-gen design and technology that will soon debut on the Impreza and WRX.Thanks to angular headlights and a hexagonal grille, the Levorg resembles a concept car, one they showed a year ago. However, the subject of this walkaround video shot in Japan is showing an interesting spec, namely the STI Sport EX trim level with STI Performance accessories.STI Sport EX is just the name of the top trim level with all the bells and whistles. It's equipped with larger wheels, extra aero elements, an STI-specific grille, and sporty touches throughout the interior.Unfortunately, this doesn't come with a performance engine, at least not yet. Under the hood of all 2021 Levorg wagons is a new 1.8-liter turbocharged flat-four which produces 174 hp (177 PS) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque between 1,600 and 3,600rpm. It's hooked up to a newgearbox and permanentWe know that the new FA24 is going into the next-gen WRX S4 , which is expected to be a sedan version of the Levorg rather than an Impreza. When that happens, we might see a sports version of the wagon too, with somewhere between 280 and 300 horsepower. As a reminder, Subaru made the Levorg GT-S Spec B in 2016 and the STI Sport in 2017, both having WRX tech under the hood.