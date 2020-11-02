Here Is What You Need To Consider If You Would Like to Build a Drift Car

If you're reading this article you've most likely considered the idea of emptying your wallet toward building a drift car of some sorts, or perhaps you're actually involved in the drift scene already. The most basic thing you need to know when starting a drift project is that you're going to need a car with a FR setup - front engine, rear-wheel-drive.
Sure, if you aren't planning on winning any championships, a RR layout (rear-engine , rear-wheel-drive) will be able to go somewhat sideways too, but over the years people who have tried building such cars haven't managed to really go very far with them.
There are plenty of options on the market, although they may vary in terms of price depending on the part of the world you're based in. Over the years, Japanese cars have definitely dominated the drift scene, as they have proven themselves in professional Japanese drift events.
You can look at Nissan (S-chassis, Skyline, Cefiro, 350z), Toyota (AE86, GT86, Supra, JZX, Soarer) , Mazda (RX7, MX5) and even cars like the Mitsubishi Evo and Subaru Impreza STI, which can be converted to RWD relatively easy. Prices for these cars have gone up quite a bit due to the increasing demand and somewhat rarity of the cars, but there are always cheaper options on the market.
Euro cars - especially BMWs- are a good starting point as well , and there are multiple generations of the 3 Series and 5 Series than can be a good base for a drift project. Obviously, if American Muscle is your thing, look at the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro or even the Corvette, or any kind of RWD Dodge of your choice. There is a large selection of cars from various manufacturers available, so feel free to explore the market when getting involved in a project like this.
Most professional drift athletes do recommend starting off with lower horsepower, and even the Drift King himself, Keiichi Tsuchiya, first started drifting in an odd-120 horsepower Toyota AE86 - this way you get to learn how to actually control your car effectively, and not have to rely on horsepower to do the job for you.
You can choose to build a car yourself, or you can go for a fully built car according to your specs, at the end of the day it's all a matter of how much you're willing to pay to go sideways in your project car. A basic BMW E36 build , running a 6 pot engine, with a total build cost of under $10.000 can get the job done, but it won't win any races soon. At the other side of the spectrum, why not look into building a professional drift car, with 1000 horsepower, a sequential gearbox and all the other goodies a pro drifter will look for, but that can and will take costs up, as much as 10 to 20 times higher!
Let us know if you'd like to get more indepth knowledge and advice on how to start a drift project, and we'll cover the basics over a series of articles in the near future!
Sure, if you aren't planning on winning any championships, a RR layout (rear-engine , rear-wheel-drive) will be able to go somewhat sideways too, but over the years people who have tried building such cars haven't managed to really go very far with them.
There are plenty of options on the market, although they may vary in terms of price depending on the part of the world you're based in. Over the years, Japanese cars have definitely dominated the drift scene, as they have proven themselves in professional Japanese drift events.
You can look at Nissan (S-chassis, Skyline, Cefiro, 350z), Toyota (AE86, GT86, Supra, JZX, Soarer) , Mazda (RX7, MX5) and even cars like the Mitsubishi Evo and Subaru Impreza STI, which can be converted to RWD relatively easy. Prices for these cars have gone up quite a bit due to the increasing demand and somewhat rarity of the cars, but there are always cheaper options on the market.
Euro cars - especially BMWs- are a good starting point as well , and there are multiple generations of the 3 Series and 5 Series than can be a good base for a drift project. Obviously, if American Muscle is your thing, look at the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro or even the Corvette, or any kind of RWD Dodge of your choice. There is a large selection of cars from various manufacturers available, so feel free to explore the market when getting involved in a project like this.
Most professional drift athletes do recommend starting off with lower horsepower, and even the Drift King himself, Keiichi Tsuchiya, first started drifting in an odd-120 horsepower Toyota AE86 - this way you get to learn how to actually control your car effectively, and not have to rely on horsepower to do the job for you.
You can choose to build a car yourself, or you can go for a fully built car according to your specs, at the end of the day it's all a matter of how much you're willing to pay to go sideways in your project car. A basic BMW E36 build , running a 6 pot engine, with a total build cost of under $10.000 can get the job done, but it won't win any races soon. At the other side of the spectrum, why not look into building a professional drift car, with 1000 horsepower, a sequential gearbox and all the other goodies a pro drifter will look for, but that can and will take costs up, as much as 10 to 20 times higher!
Let us know if you'd like to get more indepth knowledge and advice on how to start a drift project, and we'll cover the basics over a series of articles in the near future!