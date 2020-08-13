2022 Subaru BRZ Spotted for the First Time, New 2.4-Liter Makes 217 HP

How an FWC Ram Rig Saved Driver’s Life in Roll-Over Crash Down the Mountain

Just four days after the Toyota GR 86 , Subaru's sister car, the new BRZ, emerges for testing. These are the first spyshots of the hotly anticipated sports coupe from Japan. 14 photos



Even though the spyshots are fresh, we can share technical details with a fair degree of confidence, starting with the engine. While some recent reports talked about a turbo version of the 2-liter being fitted, more



This would be the new



But we're not 100% sure on this, since the old BRZ/86 had Toyota's D4-S fuel system with both port and direct injection. We do, however, have some compelling specs. The BRZ should have 217 horsepower (220 PS) and 177 lb-ft of torque at a lower 5,500 rpm (versus 6400rpm before). Both a 6-speed manual and an automatic will be offered.



The wheelbase of the car will stay the same while the overall length will grow by 10 mm (0.4-inch) because of the bumpers. Because the design is so simple, it's easy to make out the design changes on this prototype. You've got a spoiler built into the metal of the trunk, an upsidedown grille, and headlights which stretch towards the mirrors, like on the old Jaguar F-Type.



As you may have heard, Toyota is still selling the 86, but Subaru has pulled the BRZ already. That's because they have a "zero traffic fatal accidents by 2030" goal, and every model they sell must have Eyesight already. Unfortunately, that safety tech could contribute to a weight gain of about 90 lbs and a price bump. To say we're happy this car exists would be an understatement. The second-gen BRZ was rumored to be dead for many years. But Subaru is instead giving us a car that's better than ever.