Honda S2000 "Revival" Looks Sharp, Out for Porsche Blood

Is the Honda S2000 a cult car? While many aficionados talk about the Japanese go-fast machine in this fashion, the sheer question reveals that the twenty-year-old machine needs a revival. And since its maker has only dropped mere hints of such a development, the rendering that now sits on our screens is here to help us imagine how a new-age S2K would look like.
The recipe for such a sportscar doesn't need too much improvements, which is why this pixel work easily covers the task, despite being clearly based on the car that came around two decades ago.
The changes involve the front and the rear fascias, along with the wheels and the sides - fortunately, the latter doesn't fall into the overdesigning trap that has seen multiple new arrivals being behind their predecessors in the aesthetics chapter - pixel tip to Carnewsnetwork for this visual stunt.
Truth be told, gearheads don't need Honda to reinvent the S2000 - bring a new model into the showroom and we'll be fine.
That's because we're talking about a vehicle that delivers a pure driving experience, while also being easy to cast in the role of a daily driver.
And the ingredients involve rear-wheel drive, an engine sitting behind the front axle, a close-ration manual tranny, elaborate suspension, a scale-friendly nature (think: below 3,000 lbs or 1,350 kg) and a top that can be lowered. Okay, a dashboard as cool as the original was back in the day would also be nice.
Of course, naturally aspirated engines come in short supply in this era of extreme emission control, while all the toys and features the market has spoiled us with mean that weight is difficult to manage. Then again, a no-frills configuration that would keep both the price and the weight down could prove to be the jackpot.
Since more and more consumers are shifting their attention towards SUVs and EVs gain more ground each season, perhaps Honda will need to seek out a partner to bring back the S2000, but, if this happens, here's to hoping the newcomer sticks to recipe.
