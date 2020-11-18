2022 Subaru BRZ Launches with 228 HP, Lightest RWD 2+2 Sports Car in the U.S.

Back in the late 2000s, Subaru and Toyota were working on a joint project for a small RWD sports car. The segment was already shaky, so splitting costs seemed like a wise decision for the two Japanese companies who were both in need of an image boost.
Sadly, just as the two models were about to launch in 2011, the two partners started arguing over who did what and, therefore, who deserves more credit. In the end, all they achieved was to mar the release of what should have been a completely fresh model in both lineups.
More than eight years later, Subaru has just revealed the 2022 BRZ, its latest attempt at keeping the aging model relevant. The RWD - a rarity inside Subaru's lineup - sports coupe features an improved 2.4-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated boxer engine that now develops 228 hp, up from the 205 hp of the previous generation.
Like its predecessor, the 2022 BRZ doesn't focus on sheer power. Instead, it's meant to highlight the kind of unadulterated driving pleasure you can only get out of a lightweight car with a high-revving, atmospheric engine. Think of it as a Mazda Miata with a hardtop and you won't be too far off.
For the new model, Subaru proudly states that it managed to keep its weight below the 2,900 lbs mark (1,315 kg) even with the optional six-speed automatic gearbox installed. This lightness combined with a low center of gravity and "precision steering" is key to deliver the sporty and direct handling Subaru talks about to great extent in the BRZ's press release.
The company also makes the claim that the 2022 BRZ will be the lightest rear-wheel-drive 2+2 production sports car in the U.S. market when it becomes available, which is probably a much too specific niche for it to actually mean anything, but at a time when cars tend to get bigger and heavier, it sure provides a nice change of pace.
The interior of the 2022 BRZ, as you would expect for the successor of a car designed in 2011, is completely new. It features a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-speed central infotainment display, both with clean graphics and not much fuss.
Like the original BRZ, the new model will continue to be built at Subaru's Gunma plant in Japan, and will go on sale in a little less than a year from now (early fall 2021) at a yet undisclosed price.
