Pennsylvania Man Takes Jet Ski for a Highway Ride, Is Pulled Over by the Police

I think that we are entering a new age for custom builds in the automotive sector. Swapping a different engine inside your car won't be enough anymore, you'll have to create something truly unique to make it stand out from the crowd. And if it's going to be an off-road-ready supercar, or a 2JZ-powered lawnmower, or a street-legal jet ski, people might just become interested.
Watching these out-of-the-box projects is quite inspiring. Because they make you realize the fun there is to be had in building something unique, crazy, and potentially inexpensive. Because even if you buy a rare muscle car, there are still going to be a lot more people out there that own something similar. But if you decide to go shopping on your custom-built, scooter-powered jet ski, it seems highly unlikely that you'll bump into someone else with a similar ride.
Sure, there is the penalty of attracting a lot of attention, but if it is attention that you're seeking in the first place, then you can just sit back and enjoy the ride. The guys over at Bikes and Beards, a brand established in Pennsylvania, came up with this insane contraption, and I would certainly take it out for a ride if I was given the opportunity. The first step was to get a Bombardier Seadoo, which looks like an older model.
The easiest way of converting this to have it street-legal was to get a scooter. That allows for easier integration with the hull of the jet ski. A 250cc Honda Helix was brought in for the job, but after dismantling part of the jet ski, the team realized that they might need a bit more grunt for the job. Because this is not going to have scooter weight figures at the end of the day.
Honda Silverwing was brought in, and this way they should have enough power to cruise around town and even on the highway. It took them 5 days to build this Honda-powered jet ski, and I must say that the whole process looks fairly accessible to anyone with access to basic skills and tools. Taking to the streets, it looks like everything is working just fine, but I'm not sure how much they can lean on it without scraping the sides and potentially falling off.
The team performed all sorts of tests with their creation, including going to the drive-thru, visiting a company that's into the boat business, delivering food with it, and also a bit of highway cruising. With its 600cc Honda engine, this thing was capable of reaching speeds of 75 mph (120 kph), and according to the builders, it could have gone faster than that still.
In an attempt to find out how heavy it is, they took it to a scale. The result was about 800 lbs (362 kg), but the measurement was performed with the rider still on it, so it may be slightly lighter. To put things into perspective, that's about as much as Honda Goldwing.
A 2021 Yamaha R1 only weighs in at 448 lbs (203.2 kg), so you can imagine that this isn't going to win any races anytime soon. It doesn't take long for the police to intervene and pull the rider over. But all efforts were made to ensure that this is a street-legal vehicle. And at the end of the day, no tickets were issued.
Sure, there is the penalty of attracting a lot of attention, but if it is attention that you're seeking in the first place, then you can just sit back and enjoy the ride. The guys over at Bikes and Beards, a brand established in Pennsylvania, came up with this insane contraption, and I would certainly take it out for a ride if I was given the opportunity. The first step was to get a Bombardier Seadoo, which looks like an older model.
The easiest way of converting this to have it street-legal was to get a scooter. That allows for easier integration with the hull of the jet ski. A 250cc Honda Helix was brought in for the job, but after dismantling part of the jet ski, the team realized that they might need a bit more grunt for the job. Because this is not going to have scooter weight figures at the end of the day.
Honda Silverwing was brought in, and this way they should have enough power to cruise around town and even on the highway. It took them 5 days to build this Honda-powered jet ski, and I must say that the whole process looks fairly accessible to anyone with access to basic skills and tools. Taking to the streets, it looks like everything is working just fine, but I'm not sure how much they can lean on it without scraping the sides and potentially falling off.
The team performed all sorts of tests with their creation, including going to the drive-thru, visiting a company that's into the boat business, delivering food with it, and also a bit of highway cruising. With its 600cc Honda engine, this thing was capable of reaching speeds of 75 mph (120 kph), and according to the builders, it could have gone faster than that still.
In an attempt to find out how heavy it is, they took it to a scale. The result was about 800 lbs (362 kg), but the measurement was performed with the rider still on it, so it may be slightly lighter. To put things into perspective, that's about as much as Honda Goldwing.
A 2021 Yamaha R1 only weighs in at 448 lbs (203.2 kg), so you can imagine that this isn't going to win any races anytime soon. It doesn't take long for the police to intervene and pull the rider over. But all efforts were made to ensure that this is a street-legal vehicle. And at the end of the day, no tickets were issued.