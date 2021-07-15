Next Subaru WRX STI to Add Turbocharger to BRZ Engine for 350HP, Report Says

The Subaru WRX STI has lost its grip on the world after being one of the most famous cars during the '90s and early 2000s. Nobody can pinpoint exactly why that happened but the fact the Japanese manufacturer withdrew from the international rally scene must have had something to do with it.
Add the fact its long-standing archenemy, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo had also disappeared into a cone of shadow and that other models were making a comeback - though not a direct competitor, you can look at Nissan's GT-R, for example - and you have the perfect scenario for the WRX STI's demise.
The STI may be slightly forgotten compared to its golden days, but it's definitely not gone. The sporty sedan is still alive and kicking out of its horizontally opposed cylinders, making 310 hp in the process and sending them on their way to all four corners, like you would expect any Subaru to.
According to a report from the Japanese media (goo-net.com), the cult model's next generation is preparing for a full international debut in about a year's time. We should definitely know more as the date draws nearer, but the publication claims it knows what Subaru decided to slot under its scooped hood, and it sounds like it's all good news.
The 2.5-liter boxer unit the current model has will become history, replaced instead by a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine making considerably more power. The engine is the same you'll find in a BRZ (except there it's naturally aspirated), but also the Ascent SUV and Outback wagon/crossover, featuring turbocharging technology.
However, the WRX STI unit should feature different turbocharger and ECU mapping resulting in a promised output of 350 hp, with the potential of squeezing even more without any hardware interventions. Even at 350 hp, it represents a massive leap from the 310 hp of the current model.
The less extreme WRX is said to use the same FA24 block, but its output will be restricted to 300 hp. Again, that's over 30 hp more than the current model, showing - if the reports turn out to be accurate - Subaru is looking to give the WRX range some of its lost sparkle back.
Design-wise, as previously suggested, expect the new WRX STI to resemble the Viziv Performance concept from three years ago. Basically, it'll look just like what you would expect a more modern Subaru sedan.
The report also talks about electrification, but it's mostly good news for those who fear the spread of the EV trend. They say the upcoming WRX will not feature any type of the electrification - not even hybrid - but they do acknowledge that it'll likely be the last model that will afford this luxury. However, that means we'll still have plenty years left to enjoy the sound of Subaru's four-cylinder boxer.
