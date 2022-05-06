2JZ-Swapped, RWD-Converted 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Is Rad As Rad Can Be

Introduced in 2000 with sedan and station wagon options, the “New Age” Subaru Impreza went through two facelifts. The WRX STI we’re covering today is a 2005 model from the “Blobeye” era, hence the design of the headlights. But as the headline implies, this is no regular WRX STI.
A favorite of the aftermarket, the rally-bred performance car is no stranger to mods. Truth be told, it’s nigh on impossible to find a used one without some kind of upgrades hiding under the skin. Be that as it may, a 2JZ-GTE swap from the Supra MKIV is totally unexpected. There’s no denying that!
The 3.0-liter sixer is rocking a generously-sized turbocharger, which is complemented by a blow-off valve that goes whoosh to the delight of gearheads and the annoyance of senior citizens. An intercooler needs to be mentioned as well, together with an Earls oil cooler. Dual catch cans and a wastegate with an external dump pipe sum up the engine compartment.
Not equipped with catalytic converters, this Scooby was converted to rear-wheel drive with the help of an Aisin R154 five-speed manual. The tried-and-proven transmission sends the goodies to the rear axle via a Driveshaft Shop driveshaft. The owner notes that replacement synchronizers were fitted for extra peace of mind. The force-fed lump also received replacement rod bearings and valve springs prior to installation. Based on the dyno graph, this 2JZ boasts 548 ponies and 515 pound-feet (698 Nm) at 21 psi.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean Carfax and a clean Maryland title, this build shows 55,466 miles (89,264 kilometers) on the clock. Those miles apply to the chassis, but engine mileage isn’t known. Pictured on 17-inch Rays Gram Lights alloy wheels mounted with Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires, the vehicle further flaunts adjustable coilovers and Brembo calipers.
Certainly one of the most interesting builds listed on BaT as of late, the Toyobaru is currently going for $12k with seven days left on the ticker.
