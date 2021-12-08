Crazy Built 556 HP Subaru Impreza STI Bites the Road Like a Rabid Dog

Subarus are wildcards, throw in a few mods on an STI, and you are unbeaten on track day. Drop it to the ground, widen it, chop off the mufflers, and you’ve got yourself a head-turner. There’s really no limit to what you can do to this Japanese corner carver. Riccardo Senior of LivingLifeFast reviews a crazy built, 556-HP Subaru Impreza STI hatchback.

8 photos