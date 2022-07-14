2023 Bronco Raptor Drag Races Wrangler 392, Winner Has to Face Two European SUVs

People have been waiting for the Raptor version of the Bronco ever since the sixth generation SUV was launched last year. Still, the 2023 "Braptor" wasn't going to have a V8 under the hood as some had hoped. Even so, Ford has managed to come up with a strong product, based on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine.
The initial target was set at 400 horsepower, but the sporty, 5,731 lbs (2,600 kg) Bronco is up at 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft (596 Nm) of torque. It shouldn't be long before we get to see a performance package from Steeda or Hennessey pushing those numbers up to 500+ for each reading.
The Bronco Raptor has a starting MSRP of $68,500 before tax ($1,595 destination charge). That's more than you would pay for a Mustang Mach 1, with 52 fewer horsepower to play with. But the sporty SUV comes with a 30 lb-ft (40 Nm) of torque advantage, and the capability of driving over any kind of terrain.
Its task for today is to drag race a Jeep Wrangler 392, which isn't going to be easy at all. The Rubicon 392 will set you back at least an extra $10,000 on any given day, and it's a more traditional machine. While some people might be tired of "the old ways", others will always feel like the old school was the best school.
Bronco Raptor.
And these cars will be going up against each other down the quarter-mile (402 meters), in an attempt to establish America's challenger for the two Euro SUVs. The math is pretty obvious here, and just one run is required to provide a clear result.
The Wrangler 392 crosses the finish line in 12.9 seconds, with a trap speed of 104 mph (167 kph). The gap was quite spectacular at 80 yards (73 meters), as the Bronco Raptor needed 14.7 seconds to go from start to finish.
It may win a Beauty Contest hands-down, but it's going to need some more oomph to take down the mighty Jeep. On to the next run of the day, it's an all-V8 challenge. But the Land Rover Defender V8 has got a supercharger, while the Mercedes-AMG G 63 has the benefit of using a twin-turbo setup.
Meanwhile, the other two SUVs in the game are neck-and-neck across the finish line, but you'll notice a 5 mph (8 kph) difference between their trap speeds. The last test of the day involves a Lamborghini Gallardo, which just goes to show how far this segment of vehicles has come along in terms of raw performance.
