One-of-One 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Flexes Rare, Flashy Interior Option

1969 was a big year for the Ford Mustang. Not only it received a significant facelift, but the pony also debuted three historically important models that year: the Mach 1, Boss 302, and the Boss 429.
While the Mach 1 was more of an appearance package offered with a variety of powerplants, the Boss 429 was created to homologate the then-new 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine for NASCAR use. Likewise, the Boss 302 was developed so that the Mustang would meet Trans Am racing rules.
While not as powerful as the former, the Boss 302 also sold in limited quantities and became a desirable classic 50 years later. Only 1,628 cars left the factory with this package in 1969, while 1970 saw 7,014 units arrive in dealerships.
The Mustang you see here is one of those cars, but it's notably more special than the "regular" Boss 302. Because it has four options that turn it into an extremely rare gem.
For starters, it's equipped with the wide-ratio four-speed manual transmission, a gearbox ordered on only 2,407 examples. Not rare enough? Well, the 4.30 Detroit Locker rear axle makes it a one-of-50 car.
But wait, there's more. This Boss 302 is also one of only nine finished in Calypso Coral and the only one that was ordered with a Vermillion cloth/vinyl interior with Blazer stripes. And what a flashy interior it is! The perfect match for that bright Calypso Coral that just screams for attention.
So how do we know it's a one-of-one classic? Well, this car comes with a detailed Marti report and a ton of documentation. Because whoever purchased this car took good care of it for many decades.
Some of the body panels are still finished in the original paint, while the interior hasn't been restored yet. The 302-cubic-inch (4.9-liter) V8 engine was recently rebuilt, but that's because this Mustang was kept in storage for more than 30 years.
And documents show that the engine was redone for the first time in 1979, by none other than Jack Roush. Yes, it's somewhat irrelevant now that the 302 V8 has been rebuilt again, but it's still a remarkable piece of info about this Mustang's past.
To top it all off, the odometer shows a little more than 69,000 miles, so this pony has plenty of life left in it, despite its unrestored status. And don't worry about the seats being dirty and faded, the seller has the correct replacement materials on hand.
Yes, this unique beauty is up for grabs, being offered by eBay seller "americanmustangscom" as we speak. He wants $79,000 to part ways with the 'Stang, but he's also entertaining offers. Is this a good deal or a bit too much for a Boss 302 with a one-of-one interior?
