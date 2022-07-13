Red 1957 Chevy Corvette Fuelie Will Bring Back the Rock Age This Summer for $130k

Right now, a brand-new 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 retails for $65,595 in Coupe form and $73,095 with the Convertible body. But the question is how long you want to wait for it and if your classic car soul is satisfied or not?
Some people will only have eyes for the C8 – either in Stingray or the upcoming Z06 form. And that is their privilege when longing for “America’s sports car.” But others will only get out of bed for a classic representative of the series, and that is not an equal perk – if you choose carefully, it is a costlier one. But, of course, satisfaction is (probably) also guaranteed.
Sure, that also implies jumping to the extreme of the Corvette genealogy tree, right back into C1 territory. And if the original generation is the only one that is right for you, we might have found a candidate for cool summer road trips – the crimson 1957 Chevy Corvette C1 Fuelie that proudly resides in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
The translation is easy: we are dealing with a C1 that is motivated by a fuel-injected 283ci V8 engine. The latter is mated to a four-speed manual transmission and the main highlights also include the red plus white over the red interior, alongside a Tan convertible top. Naturally, the devil is also in the details, including the white coves, the red-and-chrome knock-off hubcapped wheels, white-wall tires, or the color-matched tonneau cover.
Inside, there is also a chrome-topped shifter along with bright red leather to make sure it will stand out in any crowd. As for the mechanicals, well, that is an entire story all on its own. So, last but not least, here comes the $129,900 asking price – is it too steep for your C1 cravings or exactly right to secure a potential collectible?
