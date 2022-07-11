autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

Original Unique Historical Prototype Mustang Twins Crave a Connoisseur's Care

Home > News > Classics
11 Jul 2022, 19:54 UTC ·
Henry Ford changed the face of our world forever. His ideas brought about one of the greatest revolutions in the history of man. But all that falls under the curtain of time. However, there is one thing for which Ford is a monument not only to the automotive but to our entire civilization. Bow to His Majesty, the Mustang.
Pre-series 64-1/2 Convertible Ford Mustang 17 photos
Rare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 MustangRare 64-1/2 Mustang
The legendary automobile would fill entire libraries with stories about it. From 1965 onwards, the car has been an icon of everything the planet worships about America. Untamed and rebellious, young and daring, the Mustang became an instant symbol of a generation.

So it's little wonder that an ideally taken care of 1965 Ford Mustang is a motorhead's dream. But how about a' 64-and-a-half? Alright, then, how about two of them? Still not convinced yet?! They have consecutive numbers. Oh, you're going all-in for this! I'll see your call and raise you a pre-production pair of convertible Ford Mustangs, two out of only 15 still in existence.

Their story is quite thought-provoking. 180 mostly hand-made Mustangs were assembled before mass production began. Most of the lot was used for various tests or procedures and tool validations. Some of them were test-crashed. So the survivors left in the world are quite remarkable.

To a keen eye, they differ from the standard original version of the Mustang. Some pre-series vehicles (and one of those is now on sale) had silver-painted engines to allow for easier leak spotting. And speaking of which, these two pristine Mustangs are very well-taken care of, with 30 miles (that's thirty! or 50 kilometers) on one engine and 250 (400 km) on the other (click Play on the videos at the end of this story to hear the engines start up and run). Both cars are fitted with 260-ci (4.2-liter) V-8s mated to three-speed automatic gearboxes.The mileage stated for both engines is post-rebuild, but the odometers read just over 85k miles (137,000 km) and almost 89k miles (140,000 km), respectively.

Admittedly, the vehicles were for show rather than go, and the original engines – albeit restored – are running smooth, according to the owner. The twins underwent full Concours-level restorations (for which the Henry Ford Museum offered access to the Mustang exposed there), so it only comes naturally that the prizes won at various competitions elegantly accompany this pair of gems.



Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Mustang Ford prototype 64-1/2 classic convertible auction rare pair
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories