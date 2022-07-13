Lifted Ford Bronco Looks Like It Wants to Enter the Monster Jam, Price Like a 2022 Model

Over five decades have passed since the first-ever SEMA Show was held. Back then, the venue of choice was the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. About 10 years later, it was relocated to Las Vegas. And in just a few months from now, people from all over the world will be flocking to Nevada for another edition of one of the largest automotive conventions in the world. Speaking of which, old SEMA builds are often listed for sale on various markets.
And we've recently come across a 1996 Ford Bronco that was reportedly on display at the show a few years back. Some people would argue that the fifth-generation Bronco is the most iconic of them all.
It was in production between 1991 to 1996, which means this white one here is one of the last units to exit the factory. You find any flashy Coyote engine under the hood though. Instead, this truck is packing a rather classic 5.8-liter V8 which should still be up to the job anyway.
Of course, there's no one to stop you from installing a more capable engine once you've taken ownership of this aspiring Monster Truck. Power is sent to all four wheels via an automatic transmission, and it seems that this Bronco is using the running gear of a larger F-350.
With power steering, power brakes, and cold air conditioning at hand this should make for a comfortable drive once you manage to climb in. That's because this Bronco features a 14" lift with RaceRunner remote reservoir shocks.
As if that didn't make it stand out from the crowd already, the 22x14 XD Diesel wheels feature 41" Super Swamper tires to give it that monstrous stance. The asking price is close to what you'd pay for an entry-level 2022 Bronco if you can get your hands on one. At $35,900 there are plenty of other interesting options on the market, but this looks like a great overall package if you don't want to spend any time tinkering away.
