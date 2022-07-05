2023 Ford Bronco Flaunts New Exterior Color, Painted Top, Squared Flares, Heritage Wheels

The 2023 model year Bronco is right around the corner, and the Ford Motor Company has given us a sneak peek of what’s in the offing. As the headline implies, the list kicks off with a new exterior color, a bright blue of sorts.
The Bronco Nation considers it a very similar hue to Wind Blue, offered from 1972 through 1975 on the first-gen Bronco. The heritage finish is joined by a painted modular hard top rather than the molded-in-color top.
As you can tell from the lightly camouflaged prototype in the main photo, the squared flares add some visual pizzazz to the pickup truck-based utility vehicle. The Ford Ranger’s more desirable sibling also happens to boast four-slot wheels rather than the six-slot wheels of the Bronco Everglades.
Coming courtesy of Emme Hall, the pics in the gallery were taken at Michigan’s Drummond Island during the media drive of the Everglades. The Woodward Dream Cruise in August should present us with a few more details, but only time will tell when Ford will publish the ’23 order guide.
To whom it may concern, the Dearborn-based automaker is expected to open the order banks on August 15th. Scheduling will probably begin on September 22nd, and Job #1 production should kick off on November 14th.
The biggest mystery in regard to ’23 is the plug-in system confirmed in July 2020 by the “EV Coaching” feature. Ford still hasn’t said a word in regard to what kind of plug-in solution it’s developing for the Bronco, but given the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid is certain to happen in due time.
The current powertrain lineup consists of three options, beginning with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo shared with the Ranger. This mill can be had with a crawler-gear manual transmission or the 10R60 automatic.
Higher up the spectrum, Ford offers two automatic-exclusive plants in the guise of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost and Raptor-exclusive 3.0-liter EcoBoost.
