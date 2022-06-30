Ford Recalls About 63,000 Broncos and Rangers Over Windshield That May Detach

Ford recalls the 2022 Bronco SUV and the 2022 Ranger pickup truck for an issue that sees the windshield detaching from the vehicle in case of a crash, thus increasing the risk of getting injured for drivers and passengers.
As it turns out, approximately 63,300 Ford Broncos and Rangers are affected, more precisely, 39,063 Bronco units built between December 8, 2021, and April 12, 2022, and 24,231 Rangers manufactured between December 17, 2021, through April 12, 2022.
Now, the Bronco does come with some removable exterior components, from the roof to the doors, but the windshield is really not supposed to come off.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents indicate that the problem was first identified on a customer’s Ford Bronco in early April 2022, which led to Ford’s further investigation into the issue.
Though the carmaker looked into all the possible variables to determine the cause, like ambient humidity and temperature, oven settings during the bonding process, the presence of contaminants, clearcoat thickness, it doesn’t have a clear explanation as to why the glass was not properly bonded to the vehicle.
Besides the windshield problem, the affected cars could also have issues with extra wind noise or water leaks.
However, it does have a solution: specialized Ford dealers will remove the faulty windshield and reinstall it properly, at no charge to the owner, of course. The automaker will notify owners of affected vehicles by email starting July 11.
If you, too, are driving a Bronco or a Ranger truck and want to find out if your vehicle is part of this recall, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website and perform a search using your vehicle identification number. Also, make sure to check back regularly to find out if your vehicle is part of a recall.
Luckily, the company reports that it is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue with the windshield.
