“The Quality Is Below Any Other Vehicle I Have Ever Owned,” Says Ford Bronco Owner

Imagine putting down a $100 refundable deposit on a brand-new Bronco. More dollars later, the reservation morphs into a firm order. But as it’s often the case with the 2021+ Bronco, the delivery window for your off-road utility vehicle has been pushed back on more than one occasion.
The aforementioned isn’t merely a product of imagination, but a true story. Arnold1 of the Bronco6G forums waited a whopping two years for delivery, which is borderline inexcusable. Something else that’s definitely inexcusable is the appalling build quality of his long-awaited Outer Banks.
“The quality of this truck is below any other vehicle I have ever owned. Ford quality control must be either sleeping all day or they are not existing,” he vented off his irritation. The question is, what is Arnold1 referring to?
His account begins with a door trim that had to be adjusted and pushed back into place. The trim above the front bumper isn’t aligned with the rest of the body. Adding insult to injury, there is a 1.5-inch scratch on the same trim.
“The hard top is a joke. Look at the pictures and look how it looks from the inside. I don’t know what they were smoking as they decided to build it the way they did.” He’s right, you know, and the blame falls on both Ford for the awful design and the supplier for accepting Ford’s horrendous design.
An excess weld that wasn’t addressed at the factory and all sorts of scratches and dirt on the inside pretty much sum up this disaster story.
Arnold1 correctly notes that he didn’t purchase a cheap-and-cheerful Maverick, but an off-road vehicle that costs nearly the same as the Mercedes GLE 350. “I hope Ford Motor Company listens and will do something about it,” the OP ends his post. The question is, does Ford even care at this point considering that many others have been ignored by FoMoCo?
