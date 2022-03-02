1976 Ford F-350 Country Camper Is Like a Time Capsule, Being Sold With No Reserve

We’ve always had a weakness for classic cars and RVs, and when we see both combined into one great offering we cannot turn the head. This 1976 Ford F-350 converted by Country Camper is in tip-top condition and we figure it might sell for a reasonable amount of money, considering it has no reserve.
Ford F-350 chassis was always a good choice for an RV, considering its capabilities. The 1976 model year saw a mild refresh, with the updated “split-grille” being the most obvious. Although this is not quite relevant to our story, it’s enough to say that Country Camper company in Eugene, Oregon, found it interesting enough to build this camper on top of the chassis. They didn’t compromise on the engine, either, choosing the biggest powerplant Ford had in its catalog for the model, the 460-ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor.
The camper spent its almost entire life in Oregon until 2019, when the current owner bought it and registered it in California. There was not much to be done after the purchase, as the vehicle was very well maintained. He took the trouble to replace the carpets and the water heater, though, besides the mandatory engine fluid and filter service. Suffices to say that the motorhome passed the California emissions test with flying colors in December 2021.
The motorhome features everything you’d expect, starting with the awning outside and going all the way to the complete bathroom inside. The truck chassis is equipped with a dually rear axle and eight-lug wheels wrapped in Continental ContiTrac tires. Everything looks great as if the camper has just left the factory.
The cabin sports a table with two sectional couches and an overhead sleeping area. The kitchen towards the back of the cabin features a refrigerator, a sink, and a Holiday-brand oven with a four-burner cooktop. The bathroom has a shower, a sink, and a toilet, with the water heater recently replaced. Air conditioning helps with cooling the cabin, while the Onan RV generator keeps everything powered when away from the grid.
If we’ve got your interest, head over to Bring a Trailer and star the lot, as this is an opportunity to enter the RV world without paying a huge amount of money. The camper is selling with no reserve and the highest bid at the time of writing is at $5,076, with seven days remaining.
