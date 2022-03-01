A School Bus Conversion Is the Perfect Tiny Home on Wheels for Your Nomad Life

After living a perfectly boring life for decades, a couple from Indiana decided to do a 180 and start a nomad life. The most incredible part is that they did this in a school bus that they converted themselves. The skoolie’s interior looks incredibly good too, more like a designer apartment.
Chris and Brandy were old enough when they decided a full-time job and a house no longer suited their desire to explore the world. It was a revelation that led to a complete change in their lives. To help with their projected full-time nomad adventure, they bought a 37-feet-long International Amtran school bus and started to transform it to suit their needs. The bus was equipped with a DT466E engine, a reliability legend and the main reason why they chose this particular bus in the first place.
Since they wanted their motorhome to be more like home, they put a lot of effort into transforming the interior of the bus. It took them 600 work hours and around $45,000 to bring the old school bus to its current form, but the result more than justified all this. The conversion even included a 15-inch roof raise to accommodate Chris’s unusual seven-foot height.
If you take a look at the interior, you would not know this is all built inside a bus. It looks just like any other apartment, and we must say everything inside was hand-built by Chris himself. He seems quite good at this stuff and we imagine he might want to start a business in this field, as there aren’t many projects as polished as this one.
One of the main reasons this tiny home looks so airy is the absence of overhead storage that is typical for a motorhome. Instead, the couple opted for ceiling skylights windows that allow the natural light to come in. That’s not to say their house lacks storage spaces – it’s just that they are hidden in less obvious places, like under the bed or on the outside of the bus.
The skoolie has everything a family needs to survive off-grid, including four solar panels to provide 1,200-watt of electricity in remote areas. It comes with a 75-gallon (340-liter) water tank and a 60-gallon (273-liter) diesel tank, so it allows for a long period of living in areas that lack basic resources. If you fancy a nomad live, follow the couple’s adventures on their Instagram account.
