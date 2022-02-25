This 1987 Chevrolet P30 Motorhome Hides a Few Surprises, Sells With No Reserve

If you’re looking for a motorhome on the cheap, look no further than this 1987 Chevrolet P30 with an interesting history. Despite its modest appearance, it hides more than a few surprises, and it will surely serve you well.
Buying a motorhome is a big investment, and newer examples can often cost you a six-figure amount. But from time to time you can find true gems on auctions sites like Bring a Trailer and we are confident we have found just that. This might not look very handsome, but it's sure dependable and well equipped for the job.
This 1987 Chevrolet P30 truck started life as a mobile X-ray vehicle before seeing its first conversion to a car hauler. That’s right, the old lady here has been overhauled twice, every time as a different vehicle altogether. The second time, the car hauler has morphed into a motorhome, and it was like this when it went to auction.
Despite the second conversion, most of the features it gained as a car hauler are still in place, including the power-operated rear drive-on ramp. If you want, you can park your car in the living room, and that is a feat few motorhomes will offer, and certainly not at this kind of money. It will probably need a paint job and some revamped amenities but, in general, you can live it as it is.
Step inside and you’ll notice this motorhome comes with everything you need for comfortable living. The kitchen is adorned with an electric cooktop and an oven, as well as a sink and a dining table. Going into the living area you have overhead cabinets, a wall-mounted TV, and bench seating. The bathroom is complete with a shower, while the sleeping quarters, just like the rest of the motorhome, are air-conditioned.
Everything uses electric power, coming either from the grid or from a generator. Being such a big vehicle, this motorhome would make good use of some PV panels, saving a lot on fuel. The electrical system at the time of selling features 50-amp, 220-volt wiring with a transfer switch, as well as a battery isolator, a 12-volt to 120-volt power inverter, and 12-volt lighting. The Onan generator is hard to start, as the seller mentions, but it should not be hard to replace.
The engine on this Chevrolet P30 is a 454-ci (7.4-liter) V8 which has been rejuvenated with a new carburetor and a fuel pump. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic transmission. The frame has reportedly been reinforced with additional 2″ steel, but corrosion can be seen on the chassis.
If all of the above didn’t raise your interest, I might add that this motorhome has the highest bid of $5,555 at the time of writing, and it sells with no reserve. This means it can be yours on the cheap, as its owner is trying to get rid of it no matter what. There are still six days to go though, and everything is possible, so you might want to star it.
