Why You'd Want Solar Panels Installed on Your RV and How Much This Will Cost You

Part of an RV appeal lies in its ability to make you enjoy the world while being away from the world. The experience of camping with an RV would not be complete without the ability to spend time completely off-grid, though. For this, you need a power generator or, even better, a photovoltaic (PV) system. This is how much you’ll have to pay to have a solar panel installed on your RV.
The stay-at-home trend and the isolation imposed during the international health crisis made RVs, campers, and motorhomes extremely popular. A survey by the RV Industry Association showed 18.5 million Americans plan to travel in their RV during this holiday season, taking advantage of the freedom and control of the RV lifestyle. More than 600,000 RVs were built in 2021, and that is the highest number ever recorded.
To serve its purpose, an RV will need electricity to power various appliances and keep things comfortable. This means you’ll either stay in places that have access to electricity or you’ll make your own, using a generator or a PV system. In many cases and for the casual wanderer, the generator will work just fine, being a simple and inexpensive solution. On the other hand, if you want to stay off-grid for long periods you may want a better solution.
This is because a generator is noisy and only runs for as long as you have enough fuel for it. You will probably not want it running at night while sleeping. Also, the generator requires maintenance and sometimes breaks when you need it the most. A PV power system, on the other hand, is a no-maintenance, clean and silent system. It also proves to be more cost-effective when is used frequently.
Choosing between a generator and a PV system does not only depend on your camping habits but also your budget. That’s why one of the most frequently asked questions when it comes to putting solar panels on your RV is “how much does it cost?” There is no simple answer to this question, though, and it all depends on what you want to do and how much you are willing to spend.How much does it cost to install solar panels on an RV
If you want the cheapest solution and only want to power some things, like the LED lighting in your camper and maybe your TV, a 400-watt system will suffice. This means you’ll still need a generator for bigger consumers like the refrigerator, the microwave oven and the air conditioner. A PV system like this should cost around 3,500–$4,500 in total. With $1,000 more you could afford an 800-watt system that will help you power more appliances while giving you some leeway to work with.
opt for a 1,200-watt system instead. This has a similar price at $4,700–$5,700 total, but you will be able to power almost everything in your RV except the air conditioning. You’ll still need to watch total consumption when you turn on more appliances that consume a lot of power. You will not need a generator anymore, although it is still a good idea to carry one in case of an emergency.
For bigger systems, you run into a wall with the limited real estate available on the roof of your RV. This prevents you from installing bigger or more solar panels, thus limiting the total power the PV system will be able to deliver. If you have areal big RV, you can install a system capable of harvesting 21,500 watts per day for a price that hovers around $10,000.
Depending on the kit you buy, you might need an additional charge controller and/or inverter, but these are the cheapest components, with a total value of around $500. The batteries, on the other hand, are the most expensive and they are not included in any PV kits. Depending on their type – flooded electrolyte, gel batteries, or AGM batteries – and their capacity, the price ranges between $100 and over $1,200.
This is pretty much it, and once you settle on the power level and the battery type and capacity you should be able to power your RV on solar panels in no time.
