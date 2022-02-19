This 1973 GMC Motorhome Is a Classy Answer to Your Off-Grid Questions

1973 was the first production year for the GMC Motorhome. Contrary to other RVs on the market, this one was not manufactured based on a drivetrain supplied by a chassis manufacturer. Instead, GMC designed and built the entire RV, including the interior, completely in-house. The Motorhome had a front-wheel-drive transaxle called “The Unified Powerplant Package” and was derived from the one in the Oldsmobile Toronado and Cadillac Eldorado.
Initially, the GMC Motorhomes were powered by the 455 cu-in (7.5-liter) V8 from the Toronado, but later models switched to an Oldsmobile 403 cu-in (6.6-liter) V8. The transmission was, in either case, a Turbo-Hydramatic 425 (TH-425) automatic, connected to the longitudinally-oriented engine through a roller chain. The front-wheel-drive configuration gave GMC the liberty to design the floor without worrying about the driveshaft.
Two sizes of the GMC Motorhome were available, with 23-foot (7.0 m) and 26-foot (7.9 m), the latter being by far the most popular. Around 13,000 Motorhomes were built between 1973 and 1978, and estimates suggest there are still around 9,000 in running condition. Some of them are actually in great condition, as this 1973 example on sale at Bring a Trailer shows. This is no small feat, considering that 49 years have passed since it left the factory.
The 1973 GMC Motorhome is of the longer, 26-foot variety and has spent most of its life in Florida before being acquired by the current owner in Georgia in early 2021. The previous owner took incredibly good care of it, with a major rework being done between 2020 and 2021. More than $26k was spent on replacing the 455 cu-in V8 engine and the automatic transmission, so this is just as good as new.
The exterior was finished in orange and brown, giving it a nice look, with stainless steel bumpers and black side moldings. The recent overhaul included installing a side awning, as well as a rear ladder, a Ragusa entrance step, and a receiver hitch. The windshield assembly was later replaced by the current owner.
The front of the cabin features a captain’s chair driver seat and a passenger bench. The speedometer cable has been replaced, so the true mileage is unknown, although the five-digit odometer indicates just under 27k miles. The CB radio and the Audiovox cassette player are inoperable, but these are easy to replace with modern counterparts.
What the GMC Motorhome is good at is, of course, being a great motorhome, and here we see the cabin does not disappoint. The upholstery has been recently refreshed, although the color combination might not suit everyone’s taste. The area behind the passenger seat converts into a dining area, and the hanging bunk on the opposite side also can be converted into a couch. The woodgrain finish on some of the cabinets might need refinishing, warns the seller.
The RV features three sleeping areas, with the bigger one being in the rear section. This converts into a seating area when the bed is not in use. The bathroom is located aft of the kitchenette and comes with everything a family needs. The best part is that the GMC Motorhome features a new 4 kW generator, having only 6 hours of service. This is an Onan/Cummins QG4000 EVAP unit and will serve you well in those off-grid adventures.
This 1973 GMC Motorhome is for sale at Bring a Trailer with five days to go until closing. The current highest bid is at $12,500, but considering the extensive work done, it is safe to assume the price will have to significantly go up to convince the seller to part with this beauty.
