Abandoned 1972 Winnebago Brave Camper Flexes LS V8, Takes First Drive in 10 Years

More on this:

1 1974 Winnebago Brave Hides Big-Block Surprise Under the Hood, Sounds Like a Muscle Car

2 1972 Winnebago Brave Gets Rescued From the Junkyard, Hides a Surprise Under the Hood

3 Winnebago Unveils World's First Electric RV From a Specialized Company, It's a Concept

4 Watch Out Airstream and Winnebago! Safari Condo's F2414 Is Coming In Hot

5 1972 Winnebago Brave With LS Swap and Modern Interior Is a Restomod RV in Disguise