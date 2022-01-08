Step Inside This $1.4 Million Motorhome and Get a Taste of Luxury

The history of Foretravel begins in 1967, along with the introduction of its first motorhome: a 29-ft (8,8-meter) RV called Speedy Marie that was assembled in the backyard of its founders, the late C.M. and Marie Fore.
From there, the company continued to produce luxury RVs for travelers with fine taste. The model that we're talking about today is the 2022 Foretravel Realm Presidential. Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews checked out this new home on wheels, offering us an exclusive tour of the LV3 floorplan.
Based on a Spartan K4 chassis, it has a Cummins X15 engine that delivers 605 hp and a peak torque of 1,950 lb-ft (2,644 Nm). It rides on Michelin tires wrapped around wheels with air disc brakes, and it has an impressive 20,000-lbs (9,072 kg) towing capacity.
On the outside, the motorhome has some pretty exciting features. It comes with up to seven cameras, including a 360-degree camera system, two cameras mounted into the mirrors, and a backup one. Travelers will also enjoy a refrigerator, slide trays that come out at the push of a button where you can deposit anything from luggage to useful tools, an electric wet bay, and a TV with a sound system.
The cockpit area features two comfortable seats with options that include cellphone holders, heating, cooling, and a massage feature. Above, there's plenty of storage space, and right next, you'll find the "living room," which comes with a couch that can be extended.
From there, occupants can watch the TV or enjoy a nice evening in front of the electric fireplace. The heat of the fireplace can also be enjoyed from the dinette since it's positioned next to it. Here, you'll find a small table and some cupboards for storing the cookware.
But if that's not enough, the kitchen comes with plenty of storage room as well. Apart from that, the owners will get a spacious countertop and a pull-out one, a big microwave, an induction cooktop, a smart refrigerator, and two pantries.
Huge closets are mounted on the opposite side of the double bed, which, wait for it, have rods that light up. A control panel mounted on the wall and other controls located above the bed come in handy when one wants to play with the lighting, temperature, and other options.
From the bedroom area, you'll cross to the master bathroom, which has his-and-hers sinks, a huge closet, a vanity, a stackable wash and drier, and a shower with built-in massage.
Other features included in this luxury mansion are air-conditioning, a heating system, a built-in vacuum, and heated tile flooring. Moreover, the RV comes with not one but two 3000-watt inverters and 260-watt solar panels on the rooftop.
For all of these and more, the 2022 Foretravel Realm Presidential LV 3 has a $1.4 million price tag - one suitable for those with deep pockets. If you want to learn more about this toy, the manufacturer's website is a good place to start. You can also check out Matt's video, where he goes into detail about this specific floor plan and what it can offer.
