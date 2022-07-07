Rough Country Details Ford Bronco High-Clearance Front Bumper Kit

If the factory front bumper of your Bronco isn’t up to snuff, Rough Country is much obliged to help you with a high-clearance kit. Priced at $549.95 including shipping to the continental states, the stubby bumper can be had with a 20-inch light bar, DRLs, flood cubes, or fog cubes.
11-gauge steel skin, 7-gauge steel mounting points, a center opening for the adaptive cruise control, and flat-black powder coating also need to be mentioned. Rough Country notes that its bumper overlaps the factory grille shell for extra peace of mind. Compatible with the company’s hidden winch mounts and tow hook brackets, the high-clearance front bumper can be installed in approximately four hours. Minor splicing is required, though.
Backed up by a limited lifetime replacement warranty towards manufacturer defects, the modular bumper kit includes the bumper center, driver- and passenger-side stubby wings, driver- and passenger-side frame bolt plates, 20-inch light bar block-off grille, a parking sensor mounting kit, and all the necessary hardware. More specifically, the included hardware comes in the guise of 12-mm plastic bolt retainers, 12-mm washers, 12-mm flange nuts, zip ties, 8-mm flange nuts, 8-mm washers, and 8-mm bolts.
Capable of up to 14,400 lumens, Rough Country’s optional lighting solutions are priced from $250 to $360. The high-clearance bumper kit comes with step-by-step instructions that include a list of tools needed for installation. These are a jack, safety stands, wheel chocks, wire cutters, wire crimpers, a pry tool, a Torx driver, pliers, a socket wrench, and sockets.
Rough Country further mentions two different installations based on the factory bumper of the Bronco, one for the plastic bumper and the other for the steel modular bumper. The attached instructions are as clear as they get, which should make installation a breeze for most prospective customers.
In related news, have you heard the 2023 Ford Bronco is getting a new exterior color, painted modular top, squared flares, and heritage wheels?
