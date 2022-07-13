2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Acceleration Test: 60 MPH Takes 6.8 Seconds

Tommy Mica recently checked out Ford’s all-new Bronco Raptor, which has already sold out for the 2022 model year. Tested in Palm Springs, the manufacturer-plated SUV in this video is adequately quick to 60 mph.
Using the AiM Solo DL, which is a very respected tool for acceleration tests, he squeezed out 6.84 seconds on a public road where the speed limit is 65 mph. It may not be all that impressive at first glance, but rather than a quarter-mile monster, the Bronco Raptor was designed specifically for dune bashing at sustained high speeds. The all-terrain rubber boots, which measure 37 by 12.5 inches, are not made for blistering acceleration either.
Tipping the scales at 5,733 pounds (2,600 kilograms), which is 7 pounds off the curb weight of an F-150 Raptor, the Bronco Raptor features a 3.06:1 low range, a 67.8:1 crawl ratio, and 4.7:1 axle ratios. There’s no hill too steep for this kind of gearing, especially in combination with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 that produces a cool 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) at 2,750 rpm.
Fill ‘er up with premium fuel, and you’ll get 418 horsepower at 5,750 rpm. Gifted with tragically over-the-top styling, especially those outrageous flares, the Bronco Raptor isn’t as eco as the powerplant’s moniker suggests. 15 miles per gallon (nearly 15.7 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city and 16 mpg (14.7 l/100 km) on the highway should be achievable as per the EPA.
Building on the Bronco’s body-on-frame construction, the Raptor features multiple reinforcements that help deliver a greater than 50% total body-in-prime torsional rigidity increase over a standard Bronco four-door SUV. Exclusively offered with four doors and the 10R60 automatic transmission, the most capable Bronco entitled to wear license plates isn’t affordable.
$68,500 before destination charge is the starting price, which is quite a jump from the $53,000 Everglades, $51,225 Wildtrak, and $46,590 Badlands.
