G 63 smart fortwo Looks Like the Cutest Tough Little Mercedes-AMG Ever Imagined

Mercedes-Benz has always been a company of positive extremes. After all, they are selling both cutesy microcars and huge trailer trucks, plus everything in between – from posh off-roaders to Unimogs.
We all know that Smart Automobile is the new Mercedes-Benz and Geely joint venture that seeks to direct the fortunes of the microcar brand towards greener sales pastures. But let us be frank, aside from doing the right thing by being sustainable, the Smart #1 battery-powered subcompact crossover SUV is not exactly the most enticing design this automotive world has ever seen.
Naturally, one cannot stop from asking the rhetoric question – does Mercedes have any remorse for not doing right by the fortwo and forfour series and giving them more chances? Sure, even electrifying them did not work as presumed, but perhaps they did not use the right approach? Maybe they should have just made the cutesy city car the toughest little Mercedes-AMG ever created.
Now, that’s merely wishful thinking as far as the real world is concerned because the Chinese dice have already been cast. Over across the virtual realm, on the other hand, nothing is forbidden. Especially not when the pixel master only known as superrenderscars on social media is concerned, and not when the CGI expert continues to explore the idea of outrageous CGI mashups with a smart Mercedes-AMG twist.
So, as opposed to trying to make a BMW X7 M50i SuperVan with six big doors to finally make that humongous grille look properly sized or playing with the super-SUV trope by way of a Lambo Urus AMG, we are now getting the pocket-sized yet equally tough extreme.
Plus, we get to try and name the resulting mix between an unsuspecting smart fortwo and an innocent Mercedes-AMG G 63! Of course, the funniest attempts are always most welcomed…
