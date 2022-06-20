2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Acceleration Test Concludes Rather Predictably

Bronco Raptor first drives are out, and Edmunds is much obliged to report how quick the off-road utility vehicle actually is. From a standstill, excluding rollout, 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 6.3 seconds. By comparison, the Bronco First Edition does it in 7.3 seconds.
Over the quarter mile, Ford’s most extreme off-road utility vehicle yet needs 14.7 seconds at 89.9 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour). The Bronco First Edition takes 15.6 seconds at 85 miles per hour (137 kilometers per hour). “It’s not as fast as a Tremor, but it’s no slouch for something that’s off-road only essentially,” highlighted senior test editor Kurt Niebuhr.
Niebuhr also mentioned that big off-road tires aren’t particularly effective in terms of handling and in emergency braking situations. The Bronco Raptor exhibits plenty of brake dive from the off-road suspension, and the braking performance from 60 miles per hour to zero isn’t going to wow anyone.
149 feet versus 146 feet for the Bronco First Edition are the numbers displayed on the screen at the 7:20 mark of the featured clip, along with 0.71 and 0.72 Gs on the skidpad. Edmunds then addresses the proverbial elephant in the room, namely the only true competitor of the four-door Bronco Raptor. Although it’s naturally aspirated, the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 in the four-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 works together with an eight-speed automatic transmission to enable a 60-mph time of 4.7 seconds.
The quarter mile takes 13.3 seconds at 97.4 mph (just under 61 kph), braking from 60 is dealt with in 144 feet, and the best result on the skidpad is 0.72 G. What’s more, Jeep’s off-road warrior is considerably lighter at 5,187 pounds (2,353 kilograms) compared to 5,750 lbs (2,608 kgs).
Going forward, Edmunds will pit the long-anticipated Bronco Raptor against a Ford F-150 Raptor to see which is the top dog in the dirt.
Going forward, Edmunds will pit the long-anticipated Bronco Raptor against a Ford F-150 Raptor to see which is the top dog in the dirt.