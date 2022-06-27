Unsurprisingly, The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Completely Sold Out

Introduced in 2009 for the 2010 model year, the F-150 Raptor was joined by the Ranger Raptor in 2018 for the 2019 model year. These off-road trucks were joined by the all-new Bronco Raptor in January 2022 for the 2022 model year, the very first utility vehicle to bear this desirable name.
Ford never said how many units are to be produced in the first instance, but guess what? According to sources familiar with the matter, Ford Authority reports that every single unit of the off-road utility vehicle has been sold.
In a way, it’s unsurprising because first dibs were given to existing reservation holders. Considering that certain peeps had their orders pushed back from 2021 to the 2023 model year, it’s high time for the Ford Motor Company to improve production output before launching new variations.
Others may argue that Ford is digging a hole by allowing its dealers to charge ridiculous market adjustments on top of the suggested retail price. Aside from bad planning and greedy dealerships, we shouldn’t forget that Ford is trying its hardest to secure microchips for the Bronco. The Ford Motor Company also happens to be optimistic about this shortage whereas companies that make those chips expect the shortage to fizzle out in 2024.
Priced at $68,500 excluding destination freight charge, which is $1,405 less than an F-150 Raptor, the Bronco Raptor comes exclusively with the four-door body style and ten-speed automatic transmission. Under the hood, you’ll find a twin-turbocharged V6 shared with the Explorer ST’s engine.
Rated at 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) long before chief executive officer Jim Farley announced these ratings, the Bronco Raptor isn’t particularly quick in a straight line, as expected of an off-road SUV.
Kurt Niebuhr of Edmunds had a go in the Bronco Raptor, and the best he recorded is 6.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Over the quarter mile, the force-fed overlander posted 14.7 seconds at 89.9 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour). The Bronco First Edition, by comparison, needs 7.3 seconds and 15.6 seconds at 85 mph (137 kph).
In a way, it’s unsurprising because first dibs were given to existing reservation holders. Considering that certain peeps had their orders pushed back from 2021 to the 2023 model year, it’s high time for the Ford Motor Company to improve production output before launching new variations.
Others may argue that Ford is digging a hole by allowing its dealers to charge ridiculous market adjustments on top of the suggested retail price. Aside from bad planning and greedy dealerships, we shouldn’t forget that Ford is trying its hardest to secure microchips for the Bronco. The Ford Motor Company also happens to be optimistic about this shortage whereas companies that make those chips expect the shortage to fizzle out in 2024.
Priced at $68,500 excluding destination freight charge, which is $1,405 less than an F-150 Raptor, the Bronco Raptor comes exclusively with the four-door body style and ten-speed automatic transmission. Under the hood, you’ll find a twin-turbocharged V6 shared with the Explorer ST’s engine.
Rated at 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) long before chief executive officer Jim Farley announced these ratings, the Bronco Raptor isn’t particularly quick in a straight line, as expected of an off-road SUV.
Kurt Niebuhr of Edmunds had a go in the Bronco Raptor, and the best he recorded is 6.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Over the quarter mile, the force-fed overlander posted 14.7 seconds at 89.9 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour). The Bronco First Edition, by comparison, needs 7.3 seconds and 15.6 seconds at 85 mph (137 kph).