2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Rolls Out With Two-Tone Paintwork

The 2023 model year marks 75 years of the F-Series lineup of trucks, which rolled out in calendar year 1947 with the 1948 Ford F-1. The second generation introduced the F-xxx nomenclature, starting with the F-100. The F-150 had to wait until the 1975 model year for the sixth gen.
Limited exclusively to the XLT grade, which is the second trim level after the XL, the Heritage Edition is “a modern take on the timeless 1970s and 1980s two-tone exterior paint offerings.” The Ford Motor Company refers to the A-B-A pattern, with A representing the roof and pillars, B for the midsection, then A for the bumpers, lower doors, and lower bodysides.

Customers are offered a grand total of five color combinations: Race Red midsection with upper and lower Carbonized Gray, Atlas Blue with Agate Black, Antimatter Blue with Carbonized Gray, Avalanche with Agate Black, and Area 51 with Agate Black. As far as the interior is concerned, Slate Gray and Black join an embossed console lid and 75 Years logo.

Unique inserts for the seat trim covers also need to be mentioned, along with no pricing information whatsoever. Most likely offered in the guise of a package, the XLT-specific Heritage Edition will be priced in July. Unless the chip shortage goes south, production is expected to start in the fall.

The XLT for the 2022 model year is available from $38,515 as opposed to $30,870 for the XL, sans destination freight charge. Available in three cab sizes and three bed lengths, the XLT is available with five powertrain options. The Regular Cab is offered with the 3.3-liter V6, 2.7-liter EcoBoost, and 5.0-liter Coyote. Leveling up to the Super Cab unlocks the 3.5-liter EcoBoost.

Finally, the SuperCrew can be specified with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost, which combines the 3.5-liter EcoBoost with a 35-kW (41-horsepower) electric motor integrated into the transmission and a 1.5-kWh battery.

Editor's note: Other F-150s also pictured in the gallery.

