Intel Has Just Ruined Everybody’s Hopes About the End of the Chip Shortage

More on this:

1 General Motors Finally Has Good News on the Chip Shortage

2 Chips Have Become Genuine Money-Making Machines, Good News for Carmakers Too

3 Tech Giant Has Both Good News and Bad News on the Chip Shortage (Spoiler: End in Sight)

4 The Chip Shortage Makes Another Victim, as Ford Kills Off the Three-Door Fiesta

5 Desperate Times: Companies Buy Washing Machines Just to Rip Out the Chips