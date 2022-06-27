1968 Ford Mustang and Owner Are Parting Ways, It Hasn't Been a Fruitful Love Story

I'll start dieting tomorrow. I'll start being more responsible tomorrow. I'll stop smoking tomorrow. People often tend to postpone things they find difficult to carry out. And that's not quite a healthy thing to do. Oftentimes, we end up forgetting about or indefinitely delaying our goals. As my dad always used to say: big things require small steps. You should work towards your goal one task at a time and you'll eventually get there.
If you've ever owned a car, you'll know that maintenance isn't always easy. One day everything's working fine, the next one you can find yourself having to overhaul the engine.
Even modern-day cars can break down and cause serious headaches, if you're not mentally and financially prepared to deal with the inevitable issues of car ownership. And it gets worse if you took that leap of faith and bought an old sports car. If it wasn't cheap, to begin with, it's not going to be cheap today either.
And if you bought it as an incomplete project, you've only made things more difficult for yourself. People that get caught up in these situations have two alternatives: they either fully commit to the build and see it through, or they end up selling it for someone else to clean up the mess.
But there's nothing wrong with that, we live and we learn. So, if you're keen on buying a first-generation Mustang project car, we found one example you might like. This 1968 Fastback GT is located in Forth Smith, Arkansas, and has been with the same owner for the past 20 years.
Sunlit Gold Mustang, after realizing that he's never going to finish the project. This car was built at Ford's factory in Metuchen, New Jersey, where it was fitted with a 390 ci (6.4-liter) 4-barrel V8. Back in the day, this kind of engine would've churned out 325-hp and 427 lb-ft (579 Nm) of torque. Not bad for a sub 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg) car!
The seller states that the car has a "period correct 390", which means this probably isn't a number matching vehicle. Unfortunately, the engine is missing some parts, so you should keep that in mind before bidding.
The original 4-speed manual transmission is also long gone, which does give you some space for innovation. At this point, opting for a Ford Performance 5.0-liter crate engine and a Tremec 6-speed transmission sounds rather tempting, if you can afford the $19,000 price tag. That's why you should first establish what you're trying to achieve with this vehicle, and how big of a budget you're willing to spend on it.
The auction will be over in two days, and right now, the highest bid stands at $28,600. Even so, the reserve is not met, so you might have to spend upwards of $40,000 just to get your hands on this project car. This could make an interesting drift build, but you're likely going to need at least $60,000 to pull the whole thing off – car included.
