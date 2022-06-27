Volkswagen ID. Aero Concept Proves that Aerodynamics Matter With 385-Mile Range

After Volkswagen presented the ID.Vizzion, in 2018, rumor had it that the production version would be called Aero B. The new ID. Aero concept shows that the idea may have changed a little bit, even if the new EV still shows how crucial aerodynamics are for electric cars. According to Volkswagen, the ID. Aero can run up to 385 miles (619.6 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle with its 77-kWh battery pack fully charged.

