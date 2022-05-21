The Volkswagen Aero B and Project Trinity Will Be Produced in Germany

The ID.4 for Europe was - and still is - manufactured at the Zwickau assembly plant in Saxony. The peeps at Volkswagen have recently welcomed the ID.4 at the Emden plant in Lower Saxony, expanding the carmaker’s EV production footprint as part of the Accelerate master plan.
“Rapid expansion of production capacities for the ID.4 is a key component of Accelerate, helping us accelerate the transformation to zero-carbon mobility and create further capacities to meet the high demand for electric vehicles,” said big kahuna Ralf Brandstätter. “With our clear commitment to the site, we aim to show that cost-effectiveness and competitiveness are not only possible in the region, but that we can even enhance them lastingly.”
The German carmaker intends to switch to all-electric power in Europe by 2035, and the Ford Motor Company supports this initiative as emission regulations continue to hamper down combustion-engined vehicles. The Blue Oval, by comparison, is expected to go electric in Europe by 2030, the year when Ford projects 40 percent of global sales to consist of BEVs.
Turning our attention back to the Emden plant, Volkswagen has also confirmed that its Aero B electric sedan will be manufactured there. The ID.3 will soldier on in Wolfsburg, which has been confirmed to welcome the long-anticipated Project Trinity in 2026. Last, but certainly not least, the ID. Buzz electric cargo and passenger vans will start production this year in Hanover.
In the meantime, it’s worth remembering that ID.4 production is currently handled by four plants. In addition to Zwickau and Emden, the compact-sized electric utility vehicle is also made at the Anting and Foshan sites in China. This fall, there will be five plants with Chattanooga in the United States of America, on the line where VW used to put together the Passat.
At press time, the rear-drive ID.4 in the most basic of specifications retails at €44,915 back home in Germany. Over in the United States, the jacked-up brother of the ID.3 compact hatchback is presently listed at $41,230.
The German carmaker intends to switch to all-electric power in Europe by 2035, and the Ford Motor Company supports this initiative as emission regulations continue to hamper down combustion-engined vehicles. The Blue Oval, by comparison, is expected to go electric in Europe by 2030, the year when Ford projects 40 percent of global sales to consist of BEVs.
Turning our attention back to the Emden plant, Volkswagen has also confirmed that its Aero B electric sedan will be manufactured there. The ID.3 will soldier on in Wolfsburg, which has been confirmed to welcome the long-anticipated Project Trinity in 2026. Last, but certainly not least, the ID. Buzz electric cargo and passenger vans will start production this year in Hanover.
In the meantime, it’s worth remembering that ID.4 production is currently handled by four plants. In addition to Zwickau and Emden, the compact-sized electric utility vehicle is also made at the Anting and Foshan sites in China. This fall, there will be five plants with Chattanooga in the United States of America, on the line where VW used to put together the Passat.
At press time, the rear-drive ID.4 in the most basic of specifications retails at €44,915 back home in Germany. Over in the United States, the jacked-up brother of the ID.3 compact hatchback is presently listed at $41,230.