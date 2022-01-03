2023 Volkswage Aero B Sedan Tries to Fool People With Fake Exhaust and Intakes, Fails

Volkswagen's engineers are testing the Aero B Sedan prototype, which is camouflaged to resemble the Chinese version of the Passat. Since the Passat's sedan version is not getting a replacement, this electric sedan will become the company's Model 3 rival.
The prototype spotted by our spy photographers comes with flush door handles, just like the ID.3 and ID.4, and they may become the norm for Volkswagen's electric vehicles. We have seen this before on previous prototypes.
The latest batch of photographs of the Volkswagen Aero B Sedan showcases a barely camouflaged body that seems to be close to production spec. It is not, though, as it comes with air intakes that are just taped on, not to mention a set of fake exhaust ornaments.
Yes, this prototype has taken the fake exhaust idea to another level, which involves placing a sticker that looks like a fake exhaust tip on the rear bumper. Since the prototype is an electric vehicle, it is not required at all, and it just looks out of place. Even more unnecessary than a fake exhaust on a vehicle with an internal combustion engine.
The rear lights have covers that hide their real design, while the headlights come with a light strip between them, currently covered by an aftermarket LED light bar that is not making it to production. Do not worry about the odd shape of the C-pillar, as it is heavily camouflaged, and something different is hiding underneath.
Volkswagen is set to launch the Aero B Sedan's production version by the end of this year, and it is expected to be offered in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions. Expect it to use the same battery as the ID.3 and ID.4, and the same can be said about the interior technology, gauge cluster, and multimedia.
While this is not confirmed yet, Volkswagen's latest EV seems to have a trunk that opens up with the rear window. This is a technical solution employed by Škoda's Superb (also found on the Octavia, just to name a few), but not by the VW Passat. It brings extra practicality to a sedan-shaped vehicle, but it is yet to be confirmed by spy shots.
