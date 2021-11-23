2023 Volkswagen Aero B Spied Again, Looks Like the Passat's Electric Replacement

Inside the Escape Vista, the Most Beautiful Tiny Home in the World

Volkswagen's engineers have been spotted yet again while testing an electric sedan that is being referred to as the Aero B. It is expected to reach the market in 2023. 16 photos



As you can observe, the prototype comes with the least camouflage we have seen it with. It is important to note that the 2023 Volkswagen Aero B prototype featured in the photo gallery does not come with its production headlights, and the same can be said about the taillights. A part of the trunk lid is also covered in camouflage extending from the rear lights.



Another element that is camouflaged is the front grille, which follows the style of the one found on the current Passat. Otherwise, everything else looks ready for production, which means that we should see several prototypes soon, and next year should mark its official reveal.



Unfortunately, we still do not know how Volkswagen will name this upcoming model. Some consider it to be the



If we think about what Volkswagen currently offers in its EV range, it would be expected that the Aero B will have a single-motor setup with rear-wheel drive and 201 horsepower. Continuing the idea, we would expect VW to offer an all-wheel-drive model later on, with a dual-motor setup and up to 300 horsepower.



Volkswagen has already demonstrated this strategy with its MEB platform on the ID.3 and ID.4 models, so it would not surprise anyone to see the German marque offer the same powertrain on its upcoming electric sedan.



