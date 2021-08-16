Using the A/C in the 2022 VW Taos Could Stall the Engine, Recall Announced Stateside

It’s been only two months since the first units of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos have arrived at dealers, and certain examples have already been struck by a recall in the United States.
Affected are 5,087 units of the small SUV, from the 2022 model year, all of them equipped with the brand’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system, built from March 4 to July 30, this year.
So, what exactly is the issue? The answer comes from an official bulletin released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that reveals that these vehicles have a specific engine control unit (ECU) software version that could stall the engine.
This could happen for different reasons, such as high ambient temperatures, high engine load, and/or having the air conditioning on.
Due to the nature of the defect, drivers will not be warned of a potential engine stalling that could increase the risk of a crash. However, they can immediately restart it.
The component manufacturer in this case is Volkswagen de Mexico, because in case you forgot, the Taos is put together at the Puebla plant for the U.S. market.
Owners are advised to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer after being notified by Volkswagen. They should hear from the automaker on or before October 5. The date also coincides with the official kick off of the recall north of the Mexican border.
As far as the fix goes, dealers will inspect all affected vehicles and will update the ECU with a new software, which will correct the problem. As usual, the work will be carried out free of charge. A reimbursement plan under this recall is not on the agenda, because the vehicles are covered by the factory warranty.
Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 24HH, and they can be contacted at 1-800-893-5298. Concerned owners who may have questions on the topic can also reach out to the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.
