Small 2022 VW Taos Brings Low $22,995 MSRP, in U.S. Dealerships From June

It’s been a rather long road trip up to this point, considering that Volkswagen officially revealed the 2022 Taos, its fifth and smallest crossoverfor the U.S. market to date, in October of 2020 . Still, fans with an eye for sensible spending or looking for the most compact option will be happy to hear it will reach dealer lots from June at a starting MSRP of $22,995 (plus $1,195 destination fee).Granted, it’s not the most affordable Volkswagen money can buy in America (a Jetta goes for $22,995), but it’s the second cheapest (even ahead of the $23,195 Golf) and also the most inexpensive option across the SUV lineup.It will be offered with a single engine choice across all trims, a 158-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill that can be optioned with either front- or all-wheel drive, as well as an eight-speed auto or the seven-speed DSG box when selecting theSpeaking of grades, the choice starts with the S option, and the Taos can also be had with thesystem for $25,040. It brings quite a lot of goodies to the table, from 17-inch alloys to LED headlights, a VW Digital Cockpit, or the $995 IQ.DRIVE S package that adds numerous other interesting features.The SE and SEL trim levels are also available for anyone wanting more , but one has to pay extra for that. As such, a 2022 Taos SE can be had for $27,245 () or $28,695 with 4Motion, while the SEL goes for at least $31,490 (FWD) and $33,045 (AWD).