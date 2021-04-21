Small 2022 VW Taos Brings Low $22,995 MSRP, in U.S. Dealerships From June

5 Volkswagen GTX to Join GTI, GTE, and GTD Branding for Zero-Emissions Performance

In between spring thaws with Tanner Foust, the 2022 Golf R, and ID.4 or botched marketing attempts (remember the Voltswagen scare?), the German automaker also has time to prop its crossover SUV lineup with North America's smallest and most affordable addition to date. It's the 2022 Taos, ready for ordering and its first deliveries from June.



Granted, it’s not the most affordable Volkswagen money can buy in America (a Jetta goes for $22,995), but it’s the second cheapest (even ahead of the $23,195 Golf) and also the most inexpensive option across the SUV lineup.



It will be offered with a single engine choice across all trims, a 158-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill that can be optioned with either front- or all-wheel drive, as well as an eight-speed auto or the seven-speed DSG box when selecting the AWD .



Speaking of grades, the choice starts with the S option, and the Taos can also be had with the 4Motion system for $25,040. It brings quite a lot of goodies to the table, from 17-inch alloys to LED headlights, a VW Digital Cockpit, or the $995 IQ.DRIVE S package that adds numerous other interesting features.



The SE and SEL trim levels are also available for anyone FWD ) or $28,695 with 4Motion, while the SEL goes for at least $31,490 (FWD) and $33,045 (AWD).



It’s been a rather long road trip up to this point, considering that Volkswagen officially revealed the 2022 Taos, its fifth and smallest crossoverfor the U.S. market to date, in October of 2020 . Still, fans with an eye for sensible spending or looking for the most compact option will be happy to hear it will reach dealer lots from June at a starting MSRP of $22,995 (plus $1,195 destination fee).Granted, it’s not the most affordable Volkswagen money can buy in America (a Jetta goes for $22,995), but it’s the second cheapest (even ahead of the $23,195 Golf) and also the most inexpensive option across the SUV lineup.It will be offered with a single engine choice across all trims, a 158-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill that can be optioned with either front- or all-wheel drive, as well as an eight-speed auto or the seven-speed DSG box when selecting theSpeaking of grades, the choice starts with the S option, and the Taos can also be had with thesystem for $25,040. It brings quite a lot of goodies to the table, from 17-inch alloys to LED headlights, a VW Digital Cockpit, or the $995 IQ.DRIVE S package that adds numerous other interesting features.The SE and SEL trim levels are also available for anyone wanting more , but one has to pay extra for that. As such, a 2022 Taos SE can be had for $27,245 () or $28,695 with 4Motion, while the SEL goes for at least $31,490 (FWD) and $33,045 (AWD).

