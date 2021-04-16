2022 Volkswagen Taos Crossover Now En Route to U.S. Dealerships

4 2022 ID.4 GTX to Be the GTI of Electric Volkswagen Crossovers

Very similar to the Tharu from China, the all-new Taos crossover is manufactured in Puebla by Volkswagen de México on the assembly line where the Beetle used to be made. Positioned right below the Tiguan, which comes exclusively with the longer wheelbase in the United States, the newcomer will arrive at stateside dealerships in a matter of weeks. 31 photos



The compact utility vehicle also serves as the indirect replacement for the Golf in the U.S., which is understandable given its footprint and the ever-dwindling sales of hatchbacks in this part of the world. Prospective customers of the Golf don’t need to worry because Volkswagen will continue selling the go-faster GTI and all-wheel-drive R in North America. After all, enthusiast cars are very important for every automaker’s lineup. Even though production started in October, the first U.S.-spec units of the Taos have just departed from the port of Veracruz on the Mediterranean Highway vessel. “Volkswagen de México completes one more goal in time, marking the success story of this SUV despite the challenges in their manufacturing due to the sanitary crisis," declared the North American director of production, Susanne Lehmann. "We estimate that this model will have very good acceptance in the North American market, which recognizes the quality of vehicles made in Mexico by VW.”As far as the latter part is concerned, everyone and their mother would say otherwise. Volkswagen quality has gone down in the past decade, regardless of where the vehicle is manufactured. As for the Mexican production facility, the German automaker chose Puebla because of a simple reason: the labor costs are far cheaper than in North America and the European Union.Based on theA1 vehicle architecture of the SEAT Ateca and Skoda Karoq, the all-new Taos will be offered in three versions over in the United States. The S, SE, and SEL feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that outshines the 1.4-liter TSI in the Jetta with eight more ponies (i.e., 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet or 250 newton-meters of torque).The compact utility vehicle also serves as the indirect replacement for the Golf in the U.S., which is understandable given its footprint and the ever-dwindling sales of hatchbacks in this part of the world. Prospective customers of the Golf don’t need to worry because Volkswagen will continue selling the go-faster GTI and all-wheel-drive R in North America. After all, enthusiast cars are very important for every automaker’s lineup.

