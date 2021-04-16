Unikat’s Exhilarating Ducati 750SS Replica Is a Legendary 750GT In Disguise

2 Every Inch of the New Ducati Monster Detailed in New Gallery

The rolling masterpiece we’ll be admiring today is a classic Ducati 750GT that’s been transformed into a magnificent 750SS replica. Since this donor is a valuable piece of motorcycle history, each and every one of Unikat’s tweaks are reversible, giving its owner the ability to convert his marvel back to its original state whenever he pleases. Let’s see what’s at hand here, shall we?



Bologna’s timeless gem is powered by a four-stroke SOHC L-twin mill that packs a displacement of 748cc. At 7,700 revs, the air-cooled engine is fully capable of delivering 57 horses to a five-speed transmission, which hands the oomph to the rear wheel via a chain final drive. The



Poland’s moto doctors kicked things off at the front end, where they installed a fresh headlight module and Fehling clip-on handlebars, as well as a SuperSport replica fairing with retro vibes. Next, the pros undertook the painstaking task of manufacturing a unique tail section resembling that of a 750SS, while the machine’s wiring harness has been tweaked to keep it looking nice and clean.



Look, I've nothing but love for the Polish aftermarket artists over at Wroclaw's Unikat Motorworks, and if flawlessly modified two-wheelers happen to be your thing, I'm sure you'll feel the same way. Take, for instance, the workshop's ominous BMW K1100LT-based warrior, or perhaps their drool-worthy body kit for Triumph's Bonneville T100. Now, if these mechanical brutes don't soothe your moto-loving gearhead soul, then I honestly don't know what will.