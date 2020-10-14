2022 Volkswagen Taos, the Fifth SUV in the U.S. Lineup, Is Also the Smallest

The German automaker has revealed, as promised, the first-ever Taos compact crossover SUV during an online event. It arrives soon after the introduction of the equally all-new and fully electric ID.4 that will enter production at the Chattanooga, Tennessee, facility.
“Taos is our fifth new addition to the Volkswagen SUV family in just four years, and (...) will bookend our compact SUV offering, giving buyers all the style, technology, and drivability,” explained Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.
That means out of the five-SUV lineup for the 2022 model year, Volkswagen will have three entries in the highly popular compact segment. Of course, acting as the new base model for the SUV roster, the 2022 Taos relates itself directly to the Tiguan, not necessarily to the electric (and more expensive) ID.4.
Tiguan, the Taos is 175.8 inches / 4,465 mm long (-9.3 inches / 236 mm), 72.5 inches (1,842 mm) wide and 64.4 inches (1,636 mm) tall, while also sporting a wheelbase of 105.9 inches (2,690 mm). Overall passenger space reaches 99.5 cubic feet (2,818 liters), which is 1.6 cu. ft. (45 liters) shy from a standard, two-row, Tiguan.
VW is putting an emphasis on the “small exterior, big interior” tag, revealing that legroom is substantial both front and back, with 40.1 and 37.9 inches (1,019 / 963 mm), respectively. Additionally, cargo space varies between 28.1 cu. ft. and 66.3 cu. ft. (796 / 1877 liters) with or without the second row in place, respectively.
Styling might be a key selling point for the new Taos, as the smallest SUV offering is by no means the Cinderella in the family. Instead, the designers took cues from the recent Atlas Cross Sport, such as the LED light signature. Higher grades will feature an Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) for the LED headlights, along with an LED light bar stretching across the grille from the VW logo just like the ID.4 electric SUV.
The new model will be offered in three versions (S, SE, and SEL) and we’ll be getting the full scoop on pricing closer to the model’s introduction to the market – programmed for the summer of next year.
Inside, the automaker has opted for a clean look – though we can also see a lot of plastics for this model that will be assembled at the company’s Puebla, factory in Mexico. On the other hand, the seats can be upgraded from cloth to optional leatherette or leather, and there’s even a premium-looking French Roast and black mix for the higher grades.
Also, the model doesn’t disappoint in terms of on-board technology, with a standard VW Digital Cockpit for the instrument cluster, as well as its latest MIB3 infotainment system available from mid grades with 8-inch touchscreen and wireless charging / App-Connect.
Conversely, VW does not seem to offer any of the IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technologies as standard fixtures, although it does point out it’s “available on every Taos model.” It encompasses all the latest goodies from the brand, at least, from Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking (Front Assist) to the Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), and the Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go capability.
Under the hood sits the previously teased 1.5-liter EA211 turbocharged four-cylinder engine sourced from the Jetta sedan, providing the 2022 Taos with 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm) of torque. It is exclusively mated to a regular eight-speed automatic for the front-wheel drive model, while the 4Motion AWD version comes with the well-known seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.
“Taos is our fifth new addition to the Volkswagen SUV family in just four years, and (...) will bookend our compact SUV offering, giving buyers all the style, technology, and drivability,” explained Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.
That means out of the five-SUV lineup for the 2022 model year, Volkswagen will have three entries in the highly popular compact segment. Of course, acting as the new base model for the SUV roster, the 2022 Taos relates itself directly to the Tiguan, not necessarily to the electric (and more expensive) ID.4.
Tiguan, the Taos is 175.8 inches / 4,465 mm long (-9.3 inches / 236 mm), 72.5 inches (1,842 mm) wide and 64.4 inches (1,636 mm) tall, while also sporting a wheelbase of 105.9 inches (2,690 mm). Overall passenger space reaches 99.5 cubic feet (2,818 liters), which is 1.6 cu. ft. (45 liters) shy from a standard, two-row, Tiguan.
VW is putting an emphasis on the “small exterior, big interior” tag, revealing that legroom is substantial both front and back, with 40.1 and 37.9 inches (1,019 / 963 mm), respectively. Additionally, cargo space varies between 28.1 cu. ft. and 66.3 cu. ft. (796 / 1877 liters) with or without the second row in place, respectively.
Styling might be a key selling point for the new Taos, as the smallest SUV offering is by no means the Cinderella in the family. Instead, the designers took cues from the recent Atlas Cross Sport, such as the LED light signature. Higher grades will feature an Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) for the LED headlights, along with an LED light bar stretching across the grille from the VW logo just like the ID.4 electric SUV.
The new model will be offered in three versions (S, SE, and SEL) and we’ll be getting the full scoop on pricing closer to the model’s introduction to the market – programmed for the summer of next year.
Inside, the automaker has opted for a clean look – though we can also see a lot of plastics for this model that will be assembled at the company’s Puebla, factory in Mexico. On the other hand, the seats can be upgraded from cloth to optional leatherette or leather, and there’s even a premium-looking French Roast and black mix for the higher grades.
Also, the model doesn’t disappoint in terms of on-board technology, with a standard VW Digital Cockpit for the instrument cluster, as well as its latest MIB3 infotainment system available from mid grades with 8-inch touchscreen and wireless charging / App-Connect.
Conversely, VW does not seem to offer any of the IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technologies as standard fixtures, although it does point out it’s “available on every Taos model.” It encompasses all the latest goodies from the brand, at least, from Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking (Front Assist) to the Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), and the Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go capability.
Under the hood sits the previously teased 1.5-liter EA211 turbocharged four-cylinder engine sourced from the Jetta sedan, providing the 2022 Taos with 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm) of torque. It is exclusively mated to a regular eight-speed automatic for the front-wheel drive model, while the 4Motion AWD version comes with the well-known seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.