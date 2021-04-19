2022 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Design Teaser Reveals Full-Width Front Light Bar

After the introduction of the ID.3 compact hatchback, Volkswagen appears to be sticking to the full-width light bar of the all-electric model. This design cue will trickle down to the mid-cycle refresh of the Polo.
The first-ever teaser of the 2022 model further confirms full-LED headlights, a more aggressive upper grille, and sharp creases in the hood. More information will be published on April 22nd, and until then, the German brand has let it slip that “instruments are becoming more digital.”
No prizes will be awarded to whoever solves that puzzle, and the same applies to the following quote: “Thanks to greater networking, the inhabitants are always on.” As much as I hate the expression that goes like “if you’ve been living under a rock,” Volkswagen appears to be out of touch with current automotive trends because 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot are the norm for many brand-new vehicles in the U.S. of A.
The Wolfsburg-based company also waxes lyrical about the Polo’s history in the press release attached at the end of this article, which is rather curious if you remember the upcoming ID.2 that is expected to replace the subcompact hatchback. Along with the Up!- and e-Up!-replacing ID.1, this fellow could use lithium-iron-phosphate batteries to keep the costs down.
But the ID.2 isn't likely to mirror the starting price of the Polo at €15,730 or $18,940 at current exchange rates. Rumor has it €20,000 would be the starting price of the crossover-styled model, but even that figure is wishful thinking because lithium-ion cells are costly regardless of the chemistry.
Just like the all-new Skoda Fabia for the European market, the 2022 Volkswagen Polo will rely on three-cylinder powerplants from the 1.0-liter TSI family. The Polo GTI is likely the only exception with 2.0 liters and four cylinders, an engine that packs 197 horsepower (200 PS) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 up to 4,350 revolutions per minute.UPDATE
The carparazzi have captured the facelifted Polo almost undisguised with a Ford Fiesta ST in tow. Judging from the wheel covers and tire width, it’s a lower-spec variant instead of the range-topping Polo GTI hot hatchback.
