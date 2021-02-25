2021 Skoda Fabia Is Bigger, Gains Most Powerful Engine Yet This Side of an RS

Skoda has just previewed the fourth-generation Fabia, the first redesign for the supermini since 2014. The Czech automaker is keeping the hatchback's design under camouflage for now, but it unveiled some oily bits, and so we learned the 2021 Fabia will be the most powerful yet.
Despite the camo, it's pretty obvious that the new Fabia is an evolution of the old model. We can spot a larger, more organic front grille, sleek headlamps with lower LED strips, and equally slim taillights with V-shaped lighting patterns.
The big news here is that the Fabia is a lot more aerodynamic than its predecessor. Its drag coefficient dropped from 0.32 to 0.28, likely making it the most aerodynamic in its class. The fourth-gen Fabia is also notably bigger than the outgoing model, thanks to the switch to the MQB-A0 platform. At 4,107 mm (161.7 inches) from bumper to bumper, the Mk4 is 110 mm (4.3 inches) longer than the Mk3. It's also 48 mm (1.9 inches) wider and sits seven mm (0.27 inches) lower. The wheelbase gains 94 mm (3.7 inches), all of which should go into extra legroom for rear-seat passengers.
There's not a lot of info on passenger room and tech, but Skoda did say that trunk space has increased to 380 liters (13.4 cubic feet), 50 l (1.7 cu ft) more than the old hatchback. That's as much as the Volkswagen Golf and notably more than direct competitors like the VW Polo, Ford Fiesta, and Renault Clio.
As far as powertrain options go, Skoda continues to offer the aspirated 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine. It's available with either 65 or 80 PS (64 or 79 horsepower) and 95 Nm (70 pound-feet) of torque. Both versions link to a five-speed manual transmission.
It also features a turbocharged version of the 1.0-liter three-pot, good for 95 PS (94 horsepower) and 175 Nm (129 pound-feet). The same mill can be had in a more powerful state at 110 PS (108 horses) and 200 Nm (148 pound-feet) of torque. While the former mates to the five-speed manual, the latter is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.
Finally, the range-topping Fabia will come with a 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder engine. A familiar gas engine available in many other Volkswagen Group products, it cranks out 150 PS (148 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of twist through a DSG gearbox. This will be the most powerful Fabia yet since the Mk2 vRS model offered up until 2014.
The Skoda Fabia Mk4 is scheduled for a full debut a bit later in 2021, so stay tuned for more details on this supermini.
